(Council Bluffs) -- The next few days will be memorable for the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa. It could be an iconic stretch for the Lewis Central girls wrestling program. The top-ranked Titans, however, enter the upcoming IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament cool, calm and collected.
The Titans solidified themselves as a state championship contender after an impressive showing at last week's regional, where they won the team title and qualified eight wrestlers for state.
Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes (125), Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almazan (145) won their brackets at regionals. Dana Swedensky (155) was second, Cierra Elderbaum (110) finished third and Susan Elderbaum (120) finished fourth.
"I didn't think we wrestled a perfect match," head coach August Manz said. "But we got after it, looked for points and never gave up. Every time they made a mistake, they rebounded and got the job done. They were enjoying the moment and not letting anything be bigger than it really was."
For Barnes, Swedensky and McNeal, a trip to the state tournament is a well-deserved way to end their tenures at Lewis Central. The trio joined the program in its first year and planted the seeds of a powerhouse program.
"They're the foundation of the girls wrestling program," Manz said. "Every year, they've challenged themselves and their teammates to get better.
Enjoying the moment is the unofficial motto of the Titans' trip to Coralville this week.
"You can take it too seriously and not enjoy it," Manz said. "You're always told to do sports to have fun. This isn't any different. We don't need to make it any harder from the mental aspect. Just go out there, have fun and do your job."
For the Titans, it's just another tournament.
"One match at a time," Manz said. "We can't look too far ahead. We'll wrestle like we have every tournament."
Is there pressure as the top-ranked team? Not according to Manz.
"The only rankings that matter are the ones at the state tournament," Manz said. "Everybody needs to contribute. We want them to fulfill their goals. It's going to take everyone rolling up their sleeves and getting their part done."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Manz.