(Rosendale) -- A smashmouth, top-five affair is on tap in the Show-Me State Friday night when Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew hosts No. 5 Worth County.
The showdown is North Andrew's second against a highly ranked team in as many weeks after the Cardinals' (7-0) 58-42 win over No. 3 Albany.
The Cardinals soared to an early lead and held off Albany's comeback attempt.
"We were able to run the ball," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "Defensively, I really felt like our defensive ends did a nice job. We had some breakdowns, but that's a credit to Albany. Overall, I felt my guys in the trenches were solid and gave us a chance to win."
The stellar trench play allowed North Andrew to stay tried and true to its' stapled rushing attack with 57 carries for 302 yards.
"It's always a work in progress because we get different fronts," Williams said. "We're not predictable, but we are predictable. Our guys prepare for all kinds of things each week, and I'm real proud of that."
Sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville and senior running back Hayden Ecker spearhead North Andrew's vaunted rushing game. Ecker has 977 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Linville has contributed 698 yards and 13 scores.
When North Andrew chucks the pigskin, Linville has completed 66.7% of his passes for 572 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was thrown into the position as a freshman last year and has continued to make strides.
"Braxon is a football junkie," Williams said. "His older brothers played for me. He came to film with his brothers. He's like a sponge. He's everything a coach wants. For him, it's just a matter of soaking it all up. We feel he's a junior as far as experience goes."
It's been an unpredictable year in Missouri 8-Player football, but the Cardinals seem to be the team to beat after six contested wins by a combined score of 362-152.
"We're feeling good," Williams said. "There's always things to work on, but we've beat a really good Albany team, and we felt good with how we played for about three-and-a-half quarters. If we can clean up a few things, we'll be in a good spot when the playoffs start."
Worth County comes into Friday's contest at 6-1 after an 82-12 win over Pattonsburg.
Like North Andrew, the Tigers historically lean on a run-first offense, although it looks different this year.
"They've transitioned to double-tight and I-Formation," Coach Williams said. "It's served them well. If they have their way, they'll just run it down our throat. We have to be on our A-game and clean up some of our mistakes from last week."
Levi Cassavaugh pioneers the Tigers' offense. The reigning Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night has 931 yards for 18 touchdowns this year, and quarterback Tyler New has thrown 13 scores and added nine on the ground.
"Where they really get you is on the edges," Williams said. "We have to work hard to keep those backs in the box."
Defensively, Worth County has contained opponents to 116 points in seven games and just 80 points in their six wins.
"They do so much shifting and adjusting," Williams said. "They give you different looks on every play. They've given us fits in the past with that. We have to know who our man is and not worry about the eye candy we see. If we can do that, we'll be successful."
Worth County/North Andrew usually ends up a chess match played on a football field, and Williams expects Friday to be the same.
"There's so many facets to playing those guys,' he said. "I think turnovers will be huge. If we can limit the turnovers and penalties, that will give us an advantage."
Anthony Crane has reports from this state-rated doozy Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 8 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Williams.