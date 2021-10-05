(Stanberry) -- Missouri 8-Man No. 1 Stanberry opens their grueling stretch of three consecutive top-five opponents this Friday when they host No. 5 North Shelby.
The Bulldogs (5-0) are riding high after a dominant 55-12 victory over North Andrew, and they did it with an uncharacteristically passing-heavy offense.
"We were balanced early and often," said head coach Shane Hilton. "We aren't a throw-heavy team, but we saw they had been struggling against it this year, so we were able to take advantage of that."
Senior quarterback Austin Schwebach completed four passes for 167 yards and two scores. His twin brother, Tyler Schwebach, caught all four passes for two touchdowns.
"It's great to be balanced," Hilton said. "For many years, we dealt with teams just throwing everyone in the box. At some point, you are just hitting your head on the wall if you keep running. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
Don't be fooled, though. The Bulldogs still had six rushing touchdowns: two from Gavin Cameron and one apiece from the Schwebachs, Ethan Oldham and Tucker Schieber.
Coach Hilton's team has been dominant and clutch in wins over Appleton City (58-22), Albany (50-0), King City (34-32), Pattonsburg (75-14) and North Andrew. Now their strength of schedule kicks up a notch, closing the season with No. 5 North Shelby, No. 4 East Atchison and No. 2 Worth County in three straight weeks.
The Bulldogs have been the top team in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll. They will have certainly earned it if they are still No. 1 entering the postseason.
"It's cliche, but we have to go one at a time," Hilton said. "We've got a nice gauntlet there. If you start looking ahead, that's when you get tripped up."
Their first gauntlet opponent -- North Shelby -- is 6-0 with an average of 66 points per game. Stanberry and North Shelby are 176 miles apart but have gone head-to-head in each of the last five years. The most recent two were classics. North Shelby won a 22-16 bout in 2019. And Stanberry responded in 2020 with a thrilling 36-34 overtime victory.
"They have a new head coach," Hilton said. "We were worried they would change some things scheme-wise, but they seem to have stuck with what they have been doing."
Hilton expects the Raiders to utilize their spread offense.
"They like to get you in space," he said. "We have to eliminate the big play. For the most part, that's what we've been able to do. North Shelby has been getting that big chunk play. If we eliminate those, it will help out a ton."
On offense, the Bulldogs hope to maintain the balance they have displayed this season.
"(We need to) stay true to ourselves and be consistent," he said. "We have found something good in the passing game, but we haven't been able to keep it consistent. If we can keep ahead of the sticks and keep a nice balance, that will be to our advantage."
Morgan Guyer has reports from Stanberry on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960.