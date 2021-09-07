(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry Bulldogs cruised through the first two weeks of the regular season, but the road gets rougher this week when they take on one of the state's most-feared running backs and the second-ranked team in the Show-Me State.
The top-ranked team in the Missouri 8-Player Media Poll had little trouble with Albany last week in a 50-0 win.
"We executed really well," head coach Shane Hilton said. "We did what we wanted to do. It worked out well for us. And defensively, we played lights out."
Coach Hilton's defense held Albany's offense to only 82 yards, 54 of which came on one play.
"When you do that defensively, you can't complain," Hilton said. "Austin Colvin has been able to occupy the middle and shut things down. Our secondary hasn't had to do a lot, and that's kudos to our line."
Offensively, the traditionally run-heavy Bulldogs have not been afraid to throw the ball with quarterback Austin Schwebach. He threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns on Friday.
"It's huge for us," Hilton said. "It doesn't allow the defense to stack the box."
But the run game is still the Bulldogs' bread and butter, paced by sophomore running back Tucker Schieber. Schieber followed his 135-yard seasoning opening performance with 155 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night.
Schieber rushed for a staggering 1,413 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman, setting the stage for high expectations coming into this season.
"His patience more than anything (has matured)," Hilton said. "He's staying behind his blocks, which is cool to watch. He's definitely getting there. I don't even think about him being a sophomore."
Gavin Cameron, Colby McQuinn, Brayden Hahn and Decker Heyde have also been contributors for the Bulldogs.
This Friday's task is much more daunting for Stanberry when they venture to King City to take on the No. 2-rated WildKats. King City has also cruised to a 2-0 start, led by running back Parker Muff, who has rushed for 329 yards and nine touchdowns on 29 carries in wins over North Andrew and DeKalb.
"He's an instant home-run threat," said Hilton. "We will try to take him away, but they have a lot of other weapons. You can't shut him down, but we have to minimize the big runs."
Muff ran for 164 yards on 22 carries and a score last year in a 44-20 loss to Stanberry, but 79 of those were on one run. Hilton hopes his team can duplicate some of the success they had against King City last season.
"We always go back to see what we've done well and poorly against teams in the past," Hilton said. "That's the best way to learn sometimes. We expect them to do some different things this year, but we will have to adjust. Hopefully, we will be ready for that."
While stopping Muff is the top priority, Hilton says winning the turnover battle is also a must.
"They turned the ball over five or six times, and we only did once or twice (last year)," he said. "I'd say whoever takes advantage of turnovers will come out ahead."
