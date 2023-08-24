(Grant City) -- Top-ranked Worth County football starts their 2023 season on Friday night when they host Platte Valley in a battle of top-five teams that had nine wins each a year ago.
“They’re a whale of a team,” Worth County head coach Jon Adwell said of Platte Valley. “They’ve got (Aydan Blackford) that moves really well and orchestrates the offense real good. He’s a tough, hardcore kid that really can get after you, and they’ve got some other kids up front that are going to help them out.”
While fourth-ranked Platte Valley does have several returning standouts from last year’s 9-2 squad, Worth County is the preseason favorite to win another 8-player state championship. The Tigers were tabbed No. 1 in the first 8-Man Football Poll on Monday.
“That’s an honor,” Adwell said, “but honestly it doesn’t really matter. It’s all about the ranking at the end of the year. Truth be told, I like being the dark horse and being in the shadows.”
That won’t happen this year for the Tigers, though, as they bring back star two-way players Tyler New and Elias Alarcon as well as senior Grant McIntyre and junior Landon Wilmes that had big roles a year ago.
“They’ve worked real hard in the offseason,” Adwell said. “Last Friday (at their jamboree), we were able to expose some things we knew we needed to work on. Just kind of a reminder to some of the kids to keep working hard. We don’t want to stay where we’re at. Just keep grinding and going forward.”
New threw for 1,229 yards and 25 touchdowns against just three interceptions last season while also rushing for 854 yards and 18 more touchdowns. In all, the Tigers rushed for 2,989 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry behind the stellar play of Alarcon along the line.
Once again, Coach Adwell says their success will likely stem from how they run the ball and stop the run.
“Just like any week, (that’s) the number one thing,” he said. “We want to establish the run on offense and stop the run on defense. If you can do those two things and work through the rest, that will give you a winning combination. It starts with the run on both sides of the ball.”
Morgan Guyer will have on-air reports for KMA Sports during the Platte Valley/Worth County game on Friday evening. Listen to KMA Sports’ full coverage of Week 1 on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 through midnight.
