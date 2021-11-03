(Grant City) -- Missouri 8-Player No. 1 Worth County enters the postseason as the championship favorite. But for now, Coach Jon Adwell's team is only focused on the task at hand, which is Mound City this Friday.
The Tigers (9-0) are well-rested after earning a bye last week.
"We are feeling pretty good," Adwell said. "Last week was nice to step back and focus on us."
Worth County closed the regular season with an exclamation point, dominating Stanberry 76-16.
"We got on a roll, and it snowballed on them," Adwell said. "To our kids' credit, they showed up and took care of business from start to finish."
Senior quarterback Aydan Gladstone threw for 190 yards, rushed for 112 yards and posted four total touchdowns, while Alex Rinehart was a force in the ground game, churning for 167 yards and seven touchdowns.
The defense held Stanberry's offense to 171 yards on 47 plays. The stout defensive performance came after surrendering 50 points the week before to North Andrew.
"We had a pretty conscious effort on the defensive side of the ball," Adwell said. "We tried to correct some things after the North Andrew game. Our kids showed up. We were mentally locked in, and it paid out well for them."
The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll and one of only three unbeaten teams entering the playoffs, along with Drexel and North Shelby. Of course, Coach Adwell's team would love to snag the eighth state championship in playoff history, but they know it's a journey.
"We have to take every day one day at a time," he said. "We have to take care of ourselves and do the little things. If you don't, you'll be left sitting at home and not doing what you want to do down the road. Hopefully, that gets us where we want."
Their opponent, Mound City (5-5), opened postseason play last week with a 38-28 win over Albany. Mound City and Worth County are familiar with each other. Worth County won last year's postseason meeting 46-26 and the two squads competed in the 2018 8-Man State Championship Game, which Mound City won in a 36-32 classic.
"They are a quality team," Adwell said. "They've done a good job of getting better each week. We definitely have to step up and bring our A-game, or they are going to make us pay."
The Panthers have found success in the passing department this year, but their strength is in the run game, led by the trio of Brendan Tubbs (662 yards, 7 scores), Trevor Tubbs (559 yards and 13 touchdowns) and William Rother (548 yards and 8 scores).
"You have to understand the moving parts," Adwell said. "You can't get caught looking in the backfield. They do a lot of pulling. If you don't understand the moving parts, it's going to blow your mind. They have some good-skill kids, and we have to prepare for a hard-fought game. Defensively, we have to bring on our best performances. We can't get caught not doing our jobs."
On offense, Adwell hopes for another fantastic performance in the running game.
"We have to run the ball," he said. "Anytime you establish the run, it opens up the game to where you can throw the ball when needed."
KMA Sports will have a live scoreboard show from 9:30 until 11 on Friday night, which can be heard on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Adwell below.