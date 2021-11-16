(Grant City) -- Worth County has looked every bit the part of an unbeaten and top-ranked team. Now, the Tigers look to clinch a district championship on Friday when they host a like-minded East Atchison team.
"We are thankful to be in a district final," said Worth County Coach Jon Adwell. "Our kids are excited about this opportunity. We'll prepare this week and try to do it again."
The Tigers (11-0) stayed perfect last week with a 34-20 win over Stanberry, three weeks after an impressive 76-16 win over the Bulldogs to end the regular season.
"We knew it was going to be a tough one," Adwell said. "Coach (Shane) Hilton does a good job and was going to have his guys ready to go. But the kids kept grinding."
Alex Rinehart churned for 180 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night, bringing his season total to 1,922 yards and 33 scores.
"The wind kinda took away our passing game," Adwell said. "His 180 yards were hard yards. He worked for everything he had. He's a tremendous player and everything you want in a running back."
Adwell's team puts their perfect record on the line Friday when they face East Atchison in an 8-Player District 4 final.
The Wolves enter at 10-1 after a 40-14 victory over Platte Valley, avenging their lone loss. Like Worth County, the Wolves have a salty run game, led by senior Kaylin Merriweather and his 1,388 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
"They like to run the ball," Adwell said. "They run a good option series. The Merriweather kid does an amazing job of getting downhill and grinding on you. It's going to be a big challenge to slow them down and try to keep ourselves in the ball game."
Quarterback Josh Smith and running back Jarrett Spinnato complement Merriweather in the ground game for the Wolves.
"We have to slow them down," Adwell said. "And stay disciplined to what we do. The responsibilities are key every week, but it's more this week."
Defensively, Merriweather leads that unit, too, which Adwell says his team must combat.
"He eats running backs," Adwell said. "I was impressed with him last year. They are just physical. It's going to be a challenge. I hope we can step up."
Hear live play-by-play of Friday's district championship game on KMA-FM 99.1 with Ethan Hewett and Casey Martin on the call. Check out the full interview with Coach Adwell below.