(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football has hardly been healthy in the first two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped them from a pair of wins and a Class C-1 No. 2 ranking from the Omaha World-Herald.
“We’ve had a couple guys we’ve had to break in due to injuries and graduation,” Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports.
The Bluejays rallied for a 17-16 win over Auburn in their opener and then rolled to a 33-0 triumph over Milford in week two.
“It just took us about a half to kind of get going (against Auburn),” Thompson added. “I felt we were able to wear them down a little bit, and luckily we were able to make one more play than they did. (Against Milford), we got off to a better start. The kids were way more locked in. They kind of understood what they needed to work on, and it showed.”
One of the key performances in the first two weeks has come from what would have likely been their third string quarterback, Dane Jacobsen. The sophomore is playing in place of brother and senior Cale Jacobsen and junior Nick Carroll.
“Dane has done a tremendous job,” Thompson said. “Cale is coming off his ACL surgery, and Nick has a stress fracture in his elbow. The good thing is that he’s been working with us all summer. All the kids are comfortable with him, and there’s a lot of trust that has been built up.”
Jacobsen has thrown for 286 yards and four touchdowns on an efficient 65.6% completion rate without any picks. Senior Evan Shepard has been his top target to this point, posting 10 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. In the backfield, sophomore Drake Zimmerman has rushed for 128 yards and junior Nathan Upton has 111. Another junior, Logan Sobota, has 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Sobota also leads the defense with a team-high 15 tackles while fellow juniors Jaxson Hamm (14 tackles, 2.0 TFL, INT) and Luke Lambert (13 tackles, 1.0 TFL) and freshman Thomas Spears (12 tackles, INT) have been key to a strong defensive start.
“Being in a flow of a game from week one to week two, the kids understood the communication that’s needed,” Thompson said. “Everything looked a lot better (in week two). It was definitely head and shoulders above how we started the game against Auburn. We have a great bunch of kids that want to get better and fix their mistakes. It was nice to see a lot of them switch it for week two.”
The Bluejays enter a battle of undefeateds this week with a trip to Arlington. The Eagles were just 3-6 last season, but they may have found their momentum for this season with wins in three of their final four games. In 2021, they’ve picked off tight wins over West Point-Beemer (28-22) and North Bend Central (21-20).
“They’re going to have a power run game kind of like Milford did,” Thompson said. “They’ve got a great backfield and move in space really well. Defensively, they flow to the ball and are very aggressive. It’s no surprise they’re off to a good start, so for them to build that confidence up and do it the way they’re doing, we’re expecting a pretty aggressive ball game from them.”
The Arlington backfield is full of seniors, led by quarterback Logan Kaup, who has thrown for 171 yards and rushed for 80. The leading rusher is Frankie Rosenbalm, who has 47 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns through the season’s first two weeks. The leading tackler is also a senior in Isaac Foust (13 tackles, 1 FR).
“With a power run game, and the type of team we are as well, the line of scrimmage will be very important,” Thompson said. “Being able to solidify that line of scrimmage is going to be huge. If they’re getting three, four or five yards a pop from their offense, that’s going to be tough to slow them down all night.”
In addition to owning things up front, Coach Thompson wants to see his group continue to take advantage when opportunities are presented to them.
“There’s going to be some point in time, hopefully, we’ve called the correct defensive or offensive call,” he said. “We just need to take advantage of that because momentum is a big thing in high school. Once you get it, it’s hard to get rid of it.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ week three coverage on Twitter @KMASports and on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Thompson below.