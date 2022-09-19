(KMAland) -- Platte Valley football has lived up to their extensive expectations through four weeks this season.
The Missouri 8-Player No. 2, Platte Valley has rolled to dominant wins over Mound City, Rock Port, Nodaway Valley and South Holt, winning by an average of 38.5 points per game.
“Our expectations for ourselves are pretty darn high,” Coach Johnnie Silkett told KMA Sports. “And it’s not the same kind of expectations that the media looks at. Ours are don’t turn the ball over, get good field position, complement the defense with running the ball, so we can wear down the other team a little bit. There’s a lot of things we do that are part of our goals. Yeah, we do have a goal to make it to December, but we have goals for every single play.”
Each of the four wins have been plenty reminiscent of one another, relying on a strong running game and havoc-wreaking defense. Senior Carter Luke has rushed for 593 yards and 15 touchdowns and has a team-best 9.0 tackles for loss on defense. Sophomore Justin Miller has added 7.0 tackles for loss, and senior Trevor Weir is right behind with 6.0 of his own.
“They play team defense,” Coach Silkett said. “They’re not after their own stats and will set their teammates up for tackles. They sacrifice by taking on blocks. They all just work their butts off with good technique, and this is their second year in the defense. They’re not having to think. They’re just reacting and going. There’s not a lot of places for teams to pick on and run at.”
With the season nearly halfway through, Platte Valley now turns their attention to one of the marquee games of the season when they trip to No. 4 Albany (4-0). The Warriors are coming off an upset win over previous No. 2 Worth County, 36-34, this past Friday.
“There’s two reasons (for their success),” Coach Silkett said. “Kemper Cline and Doug Fountain, their coach. (Fountain) is as fine an 8-man coach as you’re going to find. He preaches fundamentals, and you can tell the kids follow through. They’re a tough, tough, tough team to play.”
Cline – a senior – was extra impressive on Friday with 154 yards passing, 102 yards rushing and four total offensive scores against Worth County.
“Cline might be one of the best players in the state of Missouri,” Silkett added. “He’s an amazing athlete that has size, speed, can throw. We’ve got our work cut out for us. He shredded us pretty good last year, and we have to step up and play hard with this team.”
While plenty of focus will go on Cline this Friday, Coach Silkett says his team will continue to hone in on the same parts of the game as they have all year.
“Hang on to the ball,” he said. “Get great field position with our special teams. We win the special teams war usually, and that’s really important for us. Being able to establish the running game. Those are all important things. Just make sure you don’t give up the big play. They could run at you, run at you and then they’ve got some crazy things coming at you after they lull you to sleep. For us, it’s mostly playing within ourselves and playing smart football.”
KMA Sports will have coverage from Platte Valley/Albany on Friday evening. Listen to all of the Week 5 action on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Silkett below.