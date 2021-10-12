(Plattsmouth) -- Class B No. 2 Plattsmouth snagged another impressive win on Friday night. The Blue Devils (7-0 overall, 3-0 Class B District 3) edged past Waverly for a 21-14 victory, remain undefeated and are one win from a district title.
“We’re just pleased to death,” Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris told KMA Sports. “Waverly is a very good program and probably four plays away from being undefeated. We had to be at our best.”
Perhaps most impressive from Plattsmouth’s latest win was that they continue to do it without senior quarterback Nate Kramer.
“With Nate still out, we were limited a bit on quarterback mobility,” Dzuris said. “We had to run the ball well, our special teams had to be good and our defense had to play as good as they have all year.”
The win over Waverly was the second consecutive game that the Blue Devils have won on a late touchdown, and it was also the second consecutive game where they avenged a loss from a year ago. Coach Dzuris says their run to last year’s state semifinals had plenty to do with them overcoming Friday night’s adversity and tough opponent.
“You can gain confidence from doing what we did in the playoffs last year,” Dzuris said. “Then also it’s in the back of your mind that we were only third in our district last year. I think these kids knew these were going to be two tough games again, and they made a goal that these were two things the players had discussed all year.”
The tests won’t get any easier for Plattsmouth this week when they travel to Beatrice. The Orangemen are 5-2 overall and 1-1 in district play, and they will be plenty hungry after back-to-back defeats to Waverly and Seward.
“We understand this is a top 10 program,” Dzuris said. “We need to be prepared for their best. They’ve lost two in a row, and they want to get that thing turned around and changed. They are very consistent in what they do, and they’re going to line up offensively with a lot of bodies in a short area and say, ‘Stop us.’”
Like Plattsmouth, Beatrice is powered by their run game. That’s led by junior Deegan Nelson, who has 832 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Still, senior quarterback Austin Burroughs has also been effective through the air with 721 yards and seven scores. Nelson and Burroughs are also the top two tacklers on the Orangemen defense.
“We finished the (Waverly) game with our third quarterback,” Dzuris said. “That comes back to our confidence and maturity to do things that maybe we couldn’t do last year. We’ll have to see the health of our other quarterbacks and see where we’re at (this week). As always, we’ll need to be great at running the football and playing defense.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ week eight coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Dzuris below.