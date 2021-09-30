(Grant City) -- Worth County football skyrocketed to No. 2 in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll after fending off one of the state's most explosive players. Now, they get ready for a state record holder when they face Orrick this week.
The Tigers moved to 5-0 last week with a win over No. 2-ranked King City 44-34 despite a valiant, 322-yard, five-touchdown performance from King City star Parker Muff.
"King City is a heckuva team," Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. "Their running back (Muff) really knows how to go downhill. We knew we couldn't stop Parker Muff. He was going to get his yards and touchdowns. We just had to limit what he could do. We were fortunate enough to slow him down enough. Our kids just stayed persistent, and we were able to come out with the win."
Worth County's previous four wins came by margins of 28, 72, 68 and 56. As the final score indicates, their fifth victory didn't come as easy.
"We kinda hurt ourselves with three turnovers in the first half," Adwell said. "But the kids never got done. We will see more teams that will press us and push us to the limit, so it was good for kids to have that adversity. They were very resilient, and that's a sign of a good team. Hopefully, we can build off that."
Quarterback Aydan Gladstone completed 10 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown on Friday night and has been highly efficient this season, completing 30 of his 40 passes for 550 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior Alex Rinehart leads the ground game with 915 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per carry.
"Aydan is doing a good job of finding open receivers," Adwell said. "We have some receivers with good hands. We gotta continue on our passing game, and Aydan has a lot of confidence."
The Tigers are one of seven unbeaten teams in Missouri 8-Player action; that number will drop this week when Worth County hosts Orrick in a state-ranked contest.
The No. 7 Bearcats make the 107-mile trek north with a 4-0 record, led by senior Blake Buchanan, who posted a record-breaking performance two weeks ago when he rushed for 367 yards and a state-record 10 touchdowns.
"He can hurt you if you give him some space," Adwell said about Buchanan. "His speed could be the difference-maker. We gotta control what we can control."
Having just faced Muff and King City, Adwell feels his team is ready for Buchanan and Orrick.
"We've seen good running backs," he said. "We like to think our scheme will follow through and give us a chance to control him."
On offense, Adwell feels his team's running game -- and their ability to use it to set up the pass -- will be the difference.
"It all goes back to running the ball," he said. "If you can't run the ball, it's tough to come out and sling it around. Initially, you have to start the running game."
Matt Darrah has reports Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show