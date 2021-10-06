(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth stayed perfect last week with a nail-biting victory over Norris, setting up a top-five showdown with Waverly this week.
The Blue Devils took a 21-7 lead into halftime, but Norris fought back and scored 14 unanswered to tie at 21. However, that became a moot point when Christian Meneses scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:46 remaining.
The win came under the guidance of a new quarterback: sophomore Gabe Villamonte. Villamonte completed eight passes for 93 yards and a score on Friday.
"We knew Gabe has great passing ability, but he's just young and needs reps," Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said. "When we made the change, we knew Christian Meneses had to carry us and that came to fruition."
Meneses had another stout game, toting the rock 40 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
The Blue Devils' cardiac victory comes after wins of 21, 48, 25, 40 and 55.
"In the end, the kids fought some adversity and came through in the end," Dzuris said. "The kids need to understand that we are a better football team than last year so a few of our wins seem easier than they did last year. We found a way to get the win when not everything was perfect."
The win kept Plattsmouth at No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald's Class B state as they prep for a monstrous District 3 clash with No. 5 Waverly. The Vikings come in at 4-2 after a three-point overtime loss to No. 6 Skutt and a one-point defeat to No. 2 Elkhorn.
"They are very strong and physical up front," Dzuris said about Waverly. "They're probably three plays away from being undefeated. We have to be satisfied to grind things out. We are going to give them everything we have and try to find a way to put this game to our advantage."
Dzuris expects Waverly to key in on Meneses. Something many teams have tried but been unsuccessful at doing. However, Waverly might have the blueprint after holding Meneses to only 22 yards on 29 carries in last year's 36-0 win over Plattsmouth.
"They're going to make us pass the ball and not let us run," he said. "We have to do both (run and pass). We also have to play a field position game. Our defense and their defense are good. I think it should be a tremendous game."
On offense, Dzuris hopes his team can piece together some long drives that end in touchdowns.
"We need to get first downs," he said. "We can't have a bunch of three-and-outs. Our two lowest-scoring outputs are 28 points this year, and I'm pleased with that. If we can come up with a big play on special teams or defense, that would be huge."
Ethan Hewett has reports from this state-rated clash Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Dzuris.