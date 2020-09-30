(Stanberry) -- While 2020 has been anything but normal, it will be given a sense of normalcy when a pair of perennial Missouri 8-Man powers do battle Friday night in Rosendale when No. 2 North Andrew hosts No. 4 Stanberry.
For the visiting Stanberry Bulldogs, they are fresh off a dominant win over one of the state's most potent offenses with a 64-38 victory over Pattonsburg.
"The boys played really well," Coach Shane Hilton said. "Defensively, we were able to slow them down and create turnovers."
Stanberry's defense did just enough to edge Pattonsburg, forcing two interceptions, and sacking quarterback Zane Reed five times, three of which came from Lane Wallace.
"When their quarterback had to hold onto the ball, that created good things for us," Hilton said.
The Bulldogs, coincidentally, had an off-week prior to their contest with Pattonsburg because their week four opponent -- Osceola -- had to cancel. The off-week turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Coach Hilton's crew, who was able to use the extra time to prepare for Pattonsburg.
"It's obviously disappointing to not have a game," he said. "But it did allow us to work on a little more fundamentals and have a little bit more time on individual preps. I think it showed that on Friday night."
Stanberry's rushing attack churned for 297 yards and seven scores. Freshman Tucker Schieber led the way with 134 yards and two scores. Gavin Cameron scored three times and quarterback Austin Schwebach added a pair of scores as well while tossing for another.
"They're all for the most part small guys, but they have different strong suits," Hilton said. "It's great to have those weapons. It definitely makes my job easier."
Up next for Stanberry is No. 2 North Andrew. The Cardinals have looked dominant in their own regard with a 5-0 start.
The names of Stanberry and North Andrew may ring a bell to many fans in Missouri 8-Man, having combined for seven championships in the past quarter-century.
This year's North Andrew's squad presents a tough task for Stanberry because of the dynamic rushing attack of Carson Thomas and Hayden Ecker.
"They're huge," Hilton said. "They're a lot bigger than your average team, especially in 8-man. They're very disciplined."
As far as preparation goes, this week creates contrasting styles in preparation for Coach Hilton and company, going from preparing for a pass-heavy Pattonsburg to a run-oriented North Andrew.
"You have to change gears pretty dramatically," Hilton said. "It's just a matter of getting the kids back to assignment football. If everyone does their assignment, it comes down to whoever has the better plays and I feel it's pretty even in that regard."
Offensively, Stanberry hopes to lean on their option attack.
"We haven't necessarily been clicking on those the last few weeks," Hilton said. "We've had some quarterback/center exchange issues, which we've got fixed. With a bigger-sized team, we'd like to take advantage of that and think we are going to have success running our option."
Devin Albertson will be in Rosendale Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' week six coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Hilton can be heard below.