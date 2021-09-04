(Clarinda)-- The Underwood Eagles fell behind early but scored the final 47 points of the game as they rolled to a 47-7 win over the Clarinda Cardinals on Friday night.
Things didn't get off to a good start for the Eagles. Underwood was forced to punt on their opening possession, and that punt was blocked. The block set up a 30-yard touchdown pass from Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt to receiver Isaac Jones.
"Any time you get stuck with some adversity during the course of the game or during the course of the year I think it helps your team down the road," said Underwood Head Football Coach Nate Mechaelsen.
"Obviously, we don't want to get behind in ball games but at the same time, if we can respond to adversity like we did tonight, I think it's going to pay dividends for us as the season goes on."
The lull to start the game didn't last long. The Eagles scored 21 consecutive points to end the first quarter and added 26 points in the second half.
"Our message at halftime was come out and be more efficient. Inside the red zone, we've got to finish those drives. To the kid's credit, I think we had a good kickoff return right away in the second half, took two plays and punched it in, and rolled from there."
They were led on the ground by senior running back Joey Anderson. He carried the ball 15 times for 136 yards and had five touchdowns on the night.
"I'm really proud of Joey, I just said it after the game. Joey's the ultimate team player for us," Mechaelsen said. "We need those guys and teams need those if they're going to be successful down the road.
"Joey split carries the last two years and he was very good but we had some other backs that were also capable. We wanted to keep everybody as fresh as possible. He's finally getting his opportunity to carry a little bit more of the load and I think everybody's starting to see what he can do."
Anderson now has 267 yards on the ground for the season with a total of eight touchdowns. Despite, his season so far he gave much of the credit to the guys upfront.
"I really couldn't do what I do without the front line," Anderson said. "If there's a missed block, a run's not really going to go very far. They're really able to open the holes and send it through. It's all them."
Senior Wide Receiver Scott Pearson also played his part. He had five receptions for 99 yards and had an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Pearson credits teamwork for the success that the number four Eagles have had.
"All the glory to our players," Pearson said. "They go hard at practice 24/7 and that obviously rolls over into games. We can't just show up these games and do our thing, that starts in practice and that starts in film breaking down other teams, figuring out what we need to do, and executing that in practice.
"All of our guys were able to do that tonight, especially our scout team players, our JV (junior varsity) players just them stepping up replicating the other team, it really helps. When we're able to accomplish that in practice that rolls over into games just great. Intensity, just bringing it in the first quarter when we fell behind, able to respond and just riding on that momentum."
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt for Clarinda finished 7-15 through the air with 91 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Isaac Jones ended up with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Next week 2-0 Underwood visits St. Albert (0-2). Clarinda will visit Treynor (1-1). To watch the interviews, click below.