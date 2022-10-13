(Grant City) -- Fifth-ranked Worth County gets their shot at No. 1 this week when they travel to North Andrew.
The Tigers (6-1) have won their last three games since a two-point loss to Albany in Week 4.
“That loss gave us a good chance to step back and evaluate ourselves,” Worth County head coach Jon Adwell told KMA Sports. “Kind of get back to the details. I think we’ve done a good job of coming back and trying to eliminate some of the mental mistakes we were making.”
Worth County has already rushed for 2,000 yards through seven games, led by senior Levi Cassavaugh, who has 931 yards and 18 touchdowns. That includes a 213-yard, 5-touchdown performance this past Friday against Pattonsburg, earning him the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night from KMA Sports.
Cassavaugh is hardly alone, though, with junior quarterback Tyler New putting together a prolific season in his first year of starting. New has 553 yards passing, 470 yards rushing and 22 offensive touchdowns.
“I think we’re progressing in every area,” Adwell added. “I think we’re getting better on the number of penalties and mental mistakes that you can’t have in big games.”
They don’t get much bigger than this week when the Tigers trip to Rosendale for an opportunity to knock off top-ranked and undefeated North Andrew.
“They’re just huge,” Adwell said. “It looks like they’ve got eight guards out there moving around. Every one of them is just (big). They’re all big, athletic kids and they have just kind of mauled people to death all year long.”
North Andrew (7-0) has also leaned heavily on the run game with 2,262 rushing yards in just six games (one of the wins is a forfeit victory). Senior Hayden Ecker leads the charge with 977 yards while sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville has 698 on the ground and 572 through the air.
“(Linville) reads a good option, and we’ve got to be able to be sound and disciplined,” Adwell said. “Make sure that we take the QB when we’re supposed to take the QB, or when we have the dive or the pitch we take who we’re supposed to take. It’s going to be important to win the turnover game.”
When it comes to this week, Adwell admits this is a matchup his kids have been looking forward to, given the respect the two programs have for one another.
“Our kids have had this game circled all year long,” he said. “This is a game they’ve been looking forward to clear back this summer. They’re No. 1 and deservingly so. They’ve taken care of business week in and week out. Coach Williams does a good job over there of getting his kids ready. He’ll have them ready this week.”
Anthony Crane will have reports from North Andrew/Worth County on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Adwell below.