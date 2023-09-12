(Albany) -- Following an impressive 3-0 start, the Missouri 8-Man No. 6 Albany faces their stiffest test of the season this upcoming Friday night.
The Warriors, which have wins over Stewartsville/Osborn, East Atchison and St. Joseph Christian in their three games this year, will host No. 3 Worth County (2-1).
“They’re very athletic and physical,” Albany head coach Doug Fountain told KMA Sports. “They have good size and great strength, and they’re a very disciplined team. They’re an explosive and punishing offense, and they’re big and physical in the box on defense with athletes all over the field.”
Albany, meanwhile, has attacked with their typically strong run game and mixed in the pass. The Warriors average 243.3 rushing yards per game, led by freshman Elliot Mercer’s 300 on just 39 carries. Junior quarterback Chase Cline has thrown for 379 yards, including 125 of those yards to explosive junior receiver Kyle Emerson.
“This group is fairly inexperienced at the varsity level coming into the year,” Coach Fountain said. “We got some guys that got rotation time last year, and we bring back one starter on each side of the ball. They are a great group of kids that do what you ask them to do. They develop each day. Sometimes with a group that lacks varsity experience, there’s some learning and growing that occurs, and you’ve got to be patient with that. But they continue to progress, and they’ve shown we can play a high level of football. Consistency is going to be key going forward.”
On defense both Mercer and Emerson have 25 total tackles while Mercer leads the team with 5.0 tackles for loss. Andrew Wiles has 23 total tackles, and Seth Miller, Trevor Akins and Quentin Hurkman all have 3.0 tackles for loss. Emerson has added three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections as a bit of a do-everything standout.
The contributions may have been expected from the Albany side of things, but much of the state took a deep sigh of relief when Kemper Cline graduated this past spring. At least in terms of their record, the Warriors haven’t seen much of a drop-off.
“Kemper was certainly a great player for us,” Coach Fountain said. “He had a lot of pieces around him, and that group gelled really well last year. It was a pretty veteran squad and a mature and experienced squad. Each year you get to spend a bunch of time with the kids, see them graduate, do great things and then it’s the next crop’s opportunity. So, that’s where we’re at with this group. They’ve been able to continue in our system, and we find the things they do best.”
Coach Fountain and the Warriors are embracing a big showdown with a Worth County team that has bounced back from an opening-week loss to No. 2 Platte Valley by rolling through Mound City and North Andrew by scores of 74-18 and 54-16, respectively. Senior quarterback Tyler New has been incredible with 296 yards passing, 407 yards rushing and 13 offensive scores to lead the Tigers.
“We’ve got to be physical at the line of scrimmage,” Coach Fountain said. “That’s step one. We have to be fast off the football, initiate the contact and not absorb it and protect the football. Stay ahead of the chains and on schedule. Defensively, we have to be extremely fast to the football and be physical when we get there and create some takeaways.
“Special teams have been very good for us in the first three weeks, and we need to use it as a weapon and get some explosive plays. We do all those things, have some toughness to (us) and we might find ourselves in a really nice football game.”
Kellen Rose has reports from Albany on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 4 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com on Friday.
Check out the full interview with Coach Fountain in the audio file below.