(Tarkio) -- Missouri 8-player no. 6 East Atchison is gearing up for a road test against Stewartsville-Osborn on Friday.
The East Atchison Wolves (6-0) are coming into the matchup against the Stewartsville-Osborn Cardinals (4-2) with a head of steam after a 60-6 win over Mound City last Friday.
"(Last) Monday's film session wasn't all sunshine and rainbows after a win and we challenged some guys and had to look in the mirror a little bit," East Atchison Head Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. "It was good to see the response in practice and good to see us come out and play well on Friday."
The Wolves are also hot off a 34-32 win over Rock Port in Week 5 and have averaged a staggering 55.7 points per game this season. Other dominant wins include 58-0 over Southwest and 64-6 over Nodaway Valley in Weeks 1 and 2. Behrens says the previous two weeks have built a lot of momentum heading into the regular season's final stretch.
"Anytime you can beat your rival that's priority one, and for us to show some really good mental toughness and resolve late to get a drive," said Behrens. "We had some physical things that we had to clean up and we took that to Mound City on Friday."
The Wolves' offense has thrived on the ground amounting 1,500 rushing yards so far this season and averaging 9.1 yards per carry. A big part of that is senior running back Jarrett Spinnato, who ran wild in the win over Mound City with 160 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries.
"Anytime he touches the ball whether it's on offense, defense, or special teams, he's a threat to take it the distance," said Behrens. "We've kind of been going as he goes and he doesn't really come off the field much for us. His mental and physical toughness is something we've been able to lean on."
Spinnato currently leads the Wolves with 722 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 59 totes this season. The Wolves have also received strong performances from sophomore Blake Simmons (34 carries, 228 yds, 9 TD) and senior Braden Graves (43 carries, 353 yds, 5 TD). Simmons has also tossed six touchdowns -- three of which were to Spinnato and two to sophomore Owen DeRosier.
Meanwhile, senior Charlie Litherbury returned to the defensive front this season. However, he has thrived in his new role as middle linebacker leading the team with 84 total tackles this year, along with 6.5 tackles for loss.
"He's just kind of a natural at that position, and he's probably in the best shape that he's been in," said Behrens. "He's really improved his speed through strength and conditioning and it's really showed up this year on the field."
Weston Klosek currently leads the team with 10 tackles for loss and co-leads with 3.5 sacks with senior Collin Hedlund. DeRosier and Graves have also tallied 40 or more tackles this season. Meanwhile, the defense has racked up five interceptions, including two from Spinnato, and recovered 10 fumbles this season.
"We've kind of simplified the scheme and it's kind of allowed our guys to free up and just play fast," said Behrens. "Our d-line has played really well, Litherbury I think is second in the state in tackles and he's been all over on defense. We've done a good job of funneling things and not allowing too many big plays."
The Wolves defensive unit will need to be flying to the football on Friday as Stewartsville-Osborn brings a dynamic player in senior Braxton Gibson to the offense.
"Stewartsville is really big up front and physical with a really good running back, (Gibson) for them," said Behrens. "It's going to be a tough test and anytime you go on the road there it's always a hostile environment. So it'll be a good test and kind of feel like playoff football on Friday."
The Cardinals have also been averaging a very good 49.6 points per game this season, including a 64-6 win over Southwest in Week 5, but are coming off a high-scoring 76-56 loss to South Holt last week.
Casey Martin will have updates from Stewartsville on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the Week 7 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Head Coach Aaron Behrens below: