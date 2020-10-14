(Tarkio) -- East Atchison continues to trend up as the regular season winds down. This past Friday night, the Wolves (4-1) won their fourth straight game in rolling to a 52-6 win over Stewartsville/Osborn.
The No. 7 ranked East Atchison didn’t let down after their week five takedown of previous No. 1 Mound City.
“The last few weeks, we’ve kind of got into the groove a little bit,” Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. “Missing two weeks early in the year kind of put us back a little bit, but it’s been really nice with those weeks off to solidify us as a power run team.”
A major part of that solidification was moving senior Ian Hedlund into the backfield to make for a thunder and lightning duo with Kaylin Merriweather.
Merriweather has rushed for 290 yards and eight touchdowns while Hedlund has 242 and five. Quarterback Josh Smith has added 336 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go with 524 yards and seven touchdowns passing.
“Early in the year, I thought (Hedlund) would be better utilized as a tight end or receiver,” Behrens said. “We struggled to get him the ball there. His athleticism has always been there, but he adds a power element and it’s a lot easier to move the ball offensively.”
Next up for East Atchison is a stern test with No. 4 Stanberry (5-1). The Bulldogs survived a tough battle with North Shelby this past Friday evening, winning a 36-34 thriller in overtime.
Coach Behrens (Abraham Lincoln) and Stanberry head man Shane Hilton (Malvern) are both graduates of KMAland schools in Iowa and are also brothers-in-law.
“Coach Hilton and I talk quite a bit,” Behrens said. “They are fundamentally sound. They’re going to line up, and if they don’t have to throw it, they won’t.”
That’s not to say, though, that they don’t. Quarterback Austin Schwebach has already thrown for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. They’ve also kept the staples of the Bulldogs option offense and power run game, as they’ve gone for 1,265 yards rushing in six games.
“Defensively, we’ve got to be aware of what we’re doing,” Behrens said. “I think we’ll be all right (against the Stanberry run game). The strength of our team is our defensive line. Hedlund is the anchor of our defensive line, and we have five guys we can rotate in there. Hopefully, they can take up some blockers, so Kaylin can run around and attack on the back end.”
On offense, Behrens hopes to use the same formula that has worked the last several weeks, relying on their newfound power run game.
“The big thing for us is identifying what front they’re in,” he said. “Make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s going to be a physical game for four quarters, and I think we’ll be good. We’re not scared of contact.”
Casey Martin will have reports from another 8-man showdown in Missouri on Friday evening. Listen to those reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show and tune in to KMA from 6:20 to midnight for all of our week eight coverage.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Behrens linked below.