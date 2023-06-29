KMAland Softball Monday

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final Class 1A & 2A rankings for the 2023 softball season.

There was little change among the KMAland teams. Martensdale-St. Marys is the top KMAland team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A. 

View the full rankings here and ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

1. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

3. Southeast Warren (same) 

5. Wayne (same) 

10. Logan-Magnolia (same)

12. Twin Cedars (same) 

14. Griswold (same)

15. Exira-EHK (same) 

CLASS 2A 

8. Missouri Valley (same) 

