(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final Class 1A & 2A rankings for the 2023 softball season.
There was little change among the KMAland teams. Martensdale-St. Marys is the top KMAland team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A.
View the full rankings here and ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
3. Southeast Warren (same)
5. Wayne (same)
10. Logan-Magnolia (same)
12. Twin Cedars (same)
14. Griswold (same)
15. Exira-EHK (same)
CLASS 2A
8. Missouri Valley (same)