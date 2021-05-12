(Graham) -- Nodaway-Holt's multi-sport standout Shaina Culp has opted to play volleyball at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
"I didn't start playing volleyball until high school," Culp said. "To get this far is crazy."
While volleyball was one of the last sports Culp decided to play, it's the only she will do in college.
"I didn't expect to fall in love with the sport, but I did," she said. "It's been a cool experience. I never saw that (playing in college) coming"
Culp's path to Culver-Stockton came when she created a recruiting profile. Her profile interested Culver-Stockton, and they did likewise to Culp.
"It wasn't too far away," she said. "And they had a lot to offer."
Culp, a three-time 275 Conference first-team selection, picked Culver-Stockton over Hannibal-LaGrange and Peru State. She also had offers to play basketball.
The Wildcats went 2-13 last season under first-year head coach Lauren Eldridge.
"She's told me how she wants to change the program and make it better," Culp said. "She wants to make it a family culture. That was something I was looking for in a volleyball team. You have to have chemistry to be a good team."
Culp felt like the chemistry was there when she met the team.
"I didn't even know them, and they treated me great," she said. "I am a good leader. I hope I can continue that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Culp.