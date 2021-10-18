(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley football is into the state playoffs for the second consecutive year and seventh trip in program history.
"It's pretty special considering everything we've gone through," said head coach Seth Comly. "These guys are very deserving of it. It's very nice for these seniors to get a run in their final year."
The return trip to the postseason comes with a senior class that endured an 0-9 record as freshmen and four head coaches in four years.
"This senior class has been through a lot," Comly said. "They went through some rough years, but we've battled and they've worked their butts off. I think it means a lot to them to go out this way."
A postseason appearance seemed to be in limbo after a 2-4 start, but the Wolverines finished the regular season strong with a 14-6 win over West Central Valley and a 36-14 triumph of Panorama to clinch the fourth-place spot in Class 1A District 7 behind Van Meter (8-0), ACGC (7-1) and Interstate 35 (4-4).
"We played the toughest part of the district right out of the gate," Comly said. "But I think that helped us. We grew it and got better. I think our record is a little deceiving because of our district. They knew what was at stake and put their noses to the grindstone."
Nodaway Valley entered last week's bout with Panorama with a lot at stake but didn't show any nerves in the passing game, led by 162 yards and two scores to Boston Devault and Tyson Ross. Defensively, the Wolverines recovered a fumble and snagged two interceptions.
"We never put any pressure on them," Comly said. "They came in and took care of business. We didn't get worked up and just played the next play."
Comly says the ability to have a short memory is where his team has grown the most.
"Bad things are going to happen," he said. "We just learned how to respond to them."
The Wolverines look to prevent those bad things from happening on Friday against Underwood, a team that has caused headaches for many defenses. The Radio Iowa No. 3 and KMA A/1A/2A Eagles enter the postseason at 8-0 and outscoring opponents 455-54. The Eagles can terrorize opponents through the air with quarterback Alex Ravlin (1,805 yards, 21 touchdowns) or on the ground with a 1,000-yard rusher, Joey Anderson.
"They're going to use their quickness," Comly said. "We have to neutralize those the best we can. With our district, I think we match up well with them. Not to take away from them, but they run a similar scheme to what we are, so familiarity is a plus. We have to make sure we focus on taking away what we do best and make them fight left-handed."
If his team is to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year, Comly says it will be because of their perseverance.
"Just respond, play the next play and handle adversity," he said. "We've shown we can win tight games. We just got to hang in the game. If we do what we do, we will be fine."
John Tiarks will be in Underwood on Friday with reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection. Check out all of the postseason coverage from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The full interview with Coach Comly is linked below.