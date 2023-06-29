(Greenfield) -- The regular season might not have gone quite how they desired, but Nodaway Valley baseball coach Dan Jameson is optimistic as his team enters the postseason.
The Wolverines come into the postseason at 6-16, but on a six-game losing streak. Before the skid, they started the year 0-3, won three in a row, lost six straight and then won three of four.
"Our record isn't what we wanted," Nodaway Valley head coach Dan Jameson said. "We had a lot of inexperienced guys. We tried to get some things figured, but we had some guys step up. We're feeling our way through. We're making strides. We just hadn't hit it yet."
The new-look lineup had to adapt to the varsity level.
"We had to get at-bats and try to improve," Jameson said. "Some of them saw varsity pitching for the first time. It was a process. There were times we've had nice at-bats. Then, all of a sudden, they had a bad one. It's just part of a process."
Three seniors -- Jase Davidson, Boston DeVault and Tyson Ross -- lead a young Nodaway Valley team.
"They're important," Jameson said. "They've calmed the slumps sometimes by stepping up and getting things done. They've done a good job. We've appreciated it this year."
DeVault -- a Central commit -- has been a standout two-way player for the Wolverines. DeVault hits .500 with a team-best 16 RBI. He also has a 1.71 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 45 innings.
"He's a hard-working competitor," Jameson said. "He works his tail off. He competes at a high level mentally and physically. He's really tough when he's locked in. He's come up big for us."
Offensively, Paul Berg hits .467 with 16 RBI, while Davidson, Ross, Dax Kintigh, Keyin Stevie, Parker Foster, Eli Harris, Deakon Mullen and Dawson Nelson complete the lineup.
"The top part of the order has done a good job getting on base," Jameson said. "When we've needed something, they've responded. We just need more of it at times."
Harris, Kintigh, Ross, Davidson and Berg have joined DeVault on the bump.
DeVault's presence at the plate and on the mound could create problems for opposing teams. At least that's the hope when Nodaway Valley faces Chariton in the first round of Class 2A district action on Saturday. The Chargers are 16-11 on the season.
"It seems like they put the ball in play well," Jameson said. "Pitching-wise, I don't think they don't have anything overpowering, but we have to adjust to their speeds and put the ball in play."
Taking advantage offensively and limiting defensive mistakes will dictate whether Nodaway Valley's season lives past Saturday.
"We can't give up free bases," Jameson said. "If you win the free bases, that's huge. We'll have to throw strikes."
Hear more with Coach Jameson below.