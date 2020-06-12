(Greenfield) -- Like many teams across the state, the Nodaway Valley baseball squad is ready to end the long offseason and hit the dirt Monday.
"The attitude has been really great in practice," Coach Dan Jameson tells KMA Sports. "We've been getting a lot done. It seems like we keep on improving each and every night of practice."
Jameson says he urged his team to be ready for a season, even if it seemed unlikely during the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was up in the air," he said. "We tried to keep the kids positive and encourage them to keep working in case it took place. The kids are excited for the partial season we are going to have."
The Wolverines posted a 15-11 record last season and went 9-4 in the Pride of Iowa. Highlights from the Wolverines last year including an upset over eventual POI champion, and state qualifier, Martensdale-St. Marys. Last year's glimpses of success have left Coach Jameson and company a lot to be excited for about this upcoming season.
"We competed really well," Jameson said. "Our pitching was pretty solid last year. Hopefully, it can pick up where it left off."
Colby Harris leads the Wolverines' pitching efforts. Heossed 49 2/3 innings last season, posting a 1.55 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Caelen DeVault posted a 2.81 ERA with 47 strikeouts as a freshman while Evan Forcht, Mason Mather, Peyton Sickles and Mason Menefee saw time on the bump, too.
Offensively, Tyler Vandewater was the straw that stirred the drink, hitting .506 in 85 at-bats and driving in 30 RBIs while drawing 13 walks.
"He's getting to be more selective," Jameson said. "He's worked with some patience and took eight or nine intentional walks."
Vandewater was also meticulous on the bases with a team-high 26 stolen bags.
Menefee hit .393 and drove in 19 runs. DeVault hit .277 while Hunter Enrst, Mather, Forcht and Sickles also hit above .200 last season. Coach Jameson is hopeful his team can continue to hit well this season.
"Just put the ball in play," he said. "We've got a lot of guys that can swing it pretty well and run bases effectively."
The POI figures to be a doozy this season. Martensdale-St. Marys has the pieces in place to win a Class 1A title, Southeast Warren was a substate finalist last year while Nodaway Valley, Lenox, Mount Ayr and Bedford all return some nice pieces.
"We just want to put our best matchups out there," he said. "Each and every night in the POI, it seems like teams want to compete. You have just got to be ready. Just one game at a time."
The Wolverines open the season Monday against Winterset. The complete interview with Coach Jameson can be heard below.