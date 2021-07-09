(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley baseball team is playing at a high level as they prepare for Saturday's district opener against Orient-Macksburg.
"I think we are sitting in a good spot," Coach Dan Jameson said. "We just need to keep our focus, keep on going and see what happens."
The Wolverines (15-8) capped the regular season with an 11-7 win over 2A No. 6 Underwood Wednesday.
"A quality win like that is good," Jameson said. "We got up early on them but were down 6-1. It could have went the other way, but the guys fought. We kept on going and got the bats rolling and got the job done for a big win."
Coach Jameson's squad has not pulled any punches with their schedule down the stretch facing Mount Ayr, Winterset, St. Albert, Southeast Warren and Underwood before embarking on the postseason.
"It's a good measuring stick," Jameson said. "I told the guys we might go 2-3, but we competed well, and it will benefit us in the end."
Jameson attributes their recent success to their improvements at the plate.
"We are locked in at the plate, taking a better approach and getting the ball in play more," he said.
Junior Caelen DeVault has been stellar offensively for Nodaway Valley this season. DeVault is hitting .522/.618/.681 with 25 RBI and nine extra-base hits this season. Boston DeVault isn't far behind with a .474/.540/.658 line and a team-high 26 RBI. Mason Mather, Evan Forcht, Mason Menefee, Mathew Weber and Dax Kintigh have also been mainstays in the Wolverines' lineup.
On the mound, Caelen DeVault leads the way there as well. The righty has fanned a school-record 77 batters in 48 innings with a 1.75 ERA. Mather boasts a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 innings to form a salty combo for the Wolverines.
"Caelen gets up there and is a competitor," Jameson said. "He's been competitive against the best teams. Mason has really stepped up and is doing a great job of staying in the zone and letting his guys work behind him."
The pieces are intact for Nodaway Valley to make a postseason push. That quest begins on Saturday when they face Orient-Macksburg in Lenox in a Class 1A District 13 First Round bout. The Wolverines beat O-M 23-4 on June 23rd, but they know that result means nothing when it's win-or-go-home.
"We didn't see one of their top pitchers," Jameson said. "I'm sure we will see them this time around. We will just have to keep our focus, throw strikes and make plays."
Jameson made his comments on Friday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.