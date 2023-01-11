(Council Bluffs) -- Efficient defense and finishing strong were the talking points for Nodaway Valley boys coach Jeremy Blake coming into Tuesday's contest.
And his team followed those en route to a 67-53 win over St. Albert (2-9).
The win came 72 hours after Nodaway Valley (5-4) dropped a wild 91-85 affair to Lenox after squandering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.
"Going between the third and fourth quarter, I reminded them we needed to win this quarter," Blake said. "It started with our defense. It was the whole emphasis in practice (Monday). It will continue to be that emphasis for us. I want them to know we can finish in the fourth quarter."
"It was a rough loss Friday night," DeVault said. "Our emphasis was to finish. I think we were solid."
Nodaway Valley only trailed for a brief stint in the first quarter, but never got entirely comfortable with their lead. They led 12-11 after one and took a 33-25 lead into halftime. The Wolverines grew their advantage to as much as 15 in the second half. However, St. Albert rallied and cut the deficit to within six in the final five minutes.
Then Nodaway Valley did what they didn't do against Lenox: finish. The Wolverines stymied St. Albert's comeback attempt with tough defense and success at the free-throw line.
"We were flying all over the place and made it tough for their shooters," Blake said. "That was a huge emphasis for us. I thought we did a great job with that."
"We knew their record didn't show skill," DeVault said. "We knew they had shooters well. We had to box out hard. I think we executed well."
While the defense kept St. Albert at bay, DeVault and Dawson Nelson led the offense with 18 points each.
DeVault canned four 3-pointers in his 18-point outing.
"Coach always says an extra pass will get you open," DeVault said. "I found my teammates early and set up. They usually find me.
Nelson buried a pair of triples and constantly finished at the rim.
"I was looking for my shot more," Nelson said. "I just try to get to the free-throw line or lane and score."
Doug Berg added 12 points.
Freshman Nicholas Ballenger led St. Albert with 15 points, and Colin Lillie and Jeremiah Sherrill cracked double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The win puts Nodaway Valley back above .500. Tuesday's win was their first of three games this week. They face Panorama on Thursday and East Union on Friday.
"We'll keep building the confidence with our guys," Blake said. "I want them to worry about whatever the next game is. I'll worry about the games after that. We'll see teams with different styles of play that will help us."
Click below to view the full interviews with DeVault, Nelson and Coach Blake.