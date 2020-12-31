(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley boys entered the 2020 portion of their season with some new faces in the lineup. Now they head into 2021 with some confidence and a 4-3 record.
"I feel like we are doing alright," Co-Coach James Larson said. "I feel like there's a chance we could have won two of those three games we lost. Overall, it's been a pretty tough schedule. Getting four wins is pretty good for us."
The Wolverines opened the season at 0-2 with losses to Clarinda and Grand View Christian before winning four of their last five against Southwest Valley, Wayne, Bedford and Atlantic. Their lone blemish in their final five contests was a nine-point defeat to 1A No. 2 ranked Martensdale-St. Marys.
Nodaway Valley had some youth in their lineup to open the season, which likely contributed to their rocky start. However, Coach Larson feels their strong finish in 2020 was a major confidence-builder.
"We are a fairly young team," he said. "Getting some confidence after starting 0-2 and gelling is what we needed. Hopefully, we will get more comfortable and get even better as the season progresses."
Only two of the five starters from last year's substate final loss to Montezuma return to the mix, led by senior Toby Bower.
Bower is currently leading Nodaway Valley's offense with 17.7 points per game and is shooting 50 percent from three.
"Every shot he takes I consider a good shot," Larson said. "He puts in his time and is efficient."
The senior has also improved his rebounding and is currently averaging 10.4 boards per game.
His success rebounding came in part due to a recent challenge from Co-Coach Darrell Burmeister.
"In the Clarinda game, we only had like 14 rebounds, which is awful," Larson said. "So Coach B called the guys out and called Toby out because he's gonna be our go-to rebounder. Sure enough, in the the next couple of games he had 16, 14 and 15. He's really taken the responsibility to rebound."
Sophomores Boston DeVault and Avery Phillipi have also blossomed onto the scene for Nodaway Valley.
Phillipi is currently averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 52 percent while DeVault is averaging 11.3 points per contest.
"I don't want to say I was surprised by what they could do, but I was waiting for it," Larson said. "They both just needed to get that game where they felt a little more comfortable. They both had it and I think that's made it easier for them. They both work hard and are good players. It's good to see them get in a groove."
Mason Menefee is contributing 8.9 points per game while Matthew Weber, Nathan Russell, Anthony Shaw and Evan Forcht have also seen minutes for the Wolverines.
Nodaway Valley returns to action Tuesday when they face Pride of Iowa Conference foe Mount Ayr. They will conclude the week with slates against Lenox (Thursday) and Clarke (Friday).
"Just keep developing," Larson said. "I feel like each game we get a little better in some area. We just have to keep gradually improving in all aspects of the game."
The complete interview with Coach Larson can be heard below.