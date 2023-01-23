(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley boys basketball team is coming off an impressive Pride of Iowa Conference victory.
The Wolverines (8-6) shook up the Pride of Iowa Conference standings with a 63-49 win over Central Decatur on Friday.
"We hung with their pressure," Coach Jeremy Blake said. "They love to pressure, and they're a physical team. We're not the biggest team in the world, so handling their height was a big emphasis for us."
Senior Boston DeVault exploded for 29 points in Nodaway Valley's win, while Dawson Nelson knocked down some shots with 17 points.
"We did some things I don't always do to get ready for them," Blake said. "We did some 5-on-7 and 5-on-8 drills to make it tough and physical for our guys, so we were ready for that. We handled anything thrown at us."
The Wolverines have navigated through some injuries and illnesses this season to average 64.4 points per game while shooting 32.4% from deep. They've lit up the scoreboardwith performances of 83 and 85 points in losses to Panorama and Lenox.
"We're working inside-out," Blake said. "I've got good guards that can get to the basket. That's been huge for us."
Boston DeVault and Dawson Nelson lead the Wolverines' offensive success. DeVault averages 19.6 points per game, and Nelson adds 16.9 per contest. The pair shoots 36.2 and 32.1% from deep, respectively.
"They feed off each other well," Blake said.
Senior Avery Phillippi does a little of everything for Coach Blake with 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7% from three and 48.5% from the field.
"I call him my Swiss army knife," Blake said. "He can go inside or out."
Doug Berg (8.3 PPG) has also been a steady contributor to Nodaway Valley's offense.
The Wolverines are in the thick of a wild Pride of Conference. They're one of four teams with one or two conference losses, along with Bedford, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr. The Wolverines have wins over Central Decatur and Mount Ayr this year but lost to Bedford. They get a rematch with the Bulldogs on Tuesday, followed by a salty Southeast Warren squad on Friday.
"It's a big week," Blake said. "It's good for us to have the test we're having right now to help us get ready for the postseason. Bedford is a really good team with probably one of the best defenses I've seen in a while. Southeast Warren is young. They can give us some problems because of their height. There's no easy nights in the conference, so we'll do what we do and let the chips fall."
Click below to hear more with Coach Blake.