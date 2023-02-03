(Lenox) -- Big nights from the usual contributors lifted Nodaway Valley girls basketball in a big way over Lenox Friday night.
The Wolverines (17-4) extended their win streak to eight games as nine three-pointers helped lead them to a 77-64 win.
"It wasn't pretty all the time, but at this stage of the year, you just have to win by one," said Head Coach Brian Eisbach. "We let [Lenox] score more that the goal was but overall we got everybody in and they all got some good minutes and I'm proud of our kids."
The Wolverines' two leading scorers continued to step up in a dominant win as Lindsey Davis racked up 31 points on the night, including four buckets from beyond the arc.
"I felt just really confident," said Davis. "I missed a few, but I just kept shooting because that's what I've learned to do. I got a lot of layups and that makes me have more confident to shoot threes."
"[Davis] has always done the little things very well," said Brian Eisbach. "She's had more of a role offensively then she did her first two years, but the thing about Lindsey is there's time where she could get a shot off but passes it for a better shot -- that's the ultimate team player and everybody feeds off of that."
Meanwhile, Izzy Eisbach joined Davis in the offensive frenzy scoring 25 points while also snagging eight rebounds.
"[Eisbach and Davis] feed off of each other really well, and they're not just looking for each other but when it ends up on the perimeter that's often what we get," said Brian Eisbach. "I thought they both did a good job of trying to hit the inside [look] ...but they both shot the ball well tonight."
Defensively, it was an up-and-down night, but the Wolverines found plenty of success in transition, with Davis knocking in multiple wide-open layups behind the defense.
"When we rebounded, we got everything we wanted in transition and when we didn't rebound they got easy putbacks and obviously [Sadie] Cox did a really good job for them tonight," said Brian Eisbach. "Our kids played hard the whole game and as a coach, that's all you can ask for."
After a more balanced first quarter, the Wolverines put the pedal to the floor in the second quarter, amassing a 20-2 run to pull away by as much as 25. Davis, Eisbach, and Bella Hogan all canned at least one three-pointer during the surge.
"We really like to pass up the floor so that creates our good looks," said Izzy Eisbach. "Once we get comfortable from the fast break layups that gives us more confidence to shoot outside shots, so I think that's what kept us going."
The Wolverines then pulled into halftime with a 47-26 lead after Lenox got seven of the final nine points of the half. However, the shots continued to rain for Nodaway Valley, and they would extend their lead to 22 with a quarter to play at 69-47.
"We knew we needed to come out hard because [Lenox] obviously isn't going to give up," said Davis. "The first quarter was a little rough, but the second quarter we finally got warmed up and started making our shots."
However, Lenox's Sadie Cox and Zoey Reed wouldn't let that big lead stand for too long, as they would mount a 12-4 run to begin the final quarter.
"We needed to get stops and we weren't," said Brian Eisbach. "We would score and then they would score and for a while it was like an NBA game."
However, a pair of late buckets from Eisbach and Hogan helped put the game on ice and clinch the 13-point victory. Other contributors on the night included Hogan, with nine points and nine rebounds, and Jorja Holliday, with eight points and six boards. Meanwhile, Cox paced Lenox with 21 points, while Reed chipped in with 20.
The Wolverines moved to 13-0 in Pride of Iowa Conference play and closed their regular season on a night note. Now, they prepare for a hopeful run into the Class 2A postseason.
"We know it's going to turn into 'lose and go home' here in about a week and a half for us," said Brian Eisbach. "We're going to have to tighten some screws up on some things and continue to hit shots."
Meanwhile, Lenox has a turnaround to Monday, where they will take on Stanton. You can check out the full video interviews with Davis, Eisbach, and Coach Eisbach below: