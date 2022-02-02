(Mount Ayr) -- The Nodaway Valley basketball teams continued their winning ways on Tuesday night with a pair of tight wins over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Mount Ayr.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 55 Mount Ayr 52
The Class 2A No. 14 Wolverines overcame a valiant effort from Mount Ayr for their 17th win of the season.
"This is a tough place to play," said Nodaway Valley Coach Brian Eisbach. "They played extremely hard and gave us everything we could handle. It was a good win in a good playoff-like atmosphere."
"It definitely wasn't our best game," senior Maddax DeVault said. "Some shots weren't falling, and they gave us a good game. I'm just proud of how we pulled through and came out with the win despite that."
The victory is the 73rd of DeVault's career, the most of any senior class in Nodaway Valley program history.
"We've had some close games lately," DeVault said. "It sucks to be close, but it's also preparing us for the postseason and the high-pressure games."
DeVault dropped a game-high 21 points for the Wolverines, including 14 in the first half.
"I wasn't making shots at the beginning," she said. "But I continued to shoot. You have to keep shooting. That's the only way you can make them."
While DeVault's scoring abilities always grab the headlines, she also created problems on the defensive end.
"I think she played good defense," Eisbach said. "She attacked and found grooves in the defense."
Both teams traded runs in the first half. Mount Ayr scored four of the first five, Nodaway Valley countered 14 of the 16 before Mount Ayr pieced together a 15-2 spurt to grab a 21-17 lead late in the first half. However, Nodaway Valley got the last laugh, closing the half on an 8-0 run.
The Wolverines led by as many as 13 in the second half, but Mount Ayr battled back and trimmed the deficit to three with less than 10 seconds left. However, Nodaway Valley held on for the dramatic win.
Lindsey Davis also cracked double figures for Nodaway Valley with 11 points, while Whitney Lamb added nine for the Wolverines (17-3, 11-1).
Tabatha Henle came off the bench to spark Mount Ayr (9-8, 5-6) with 15 points, and Maddie Stewart stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals. The two squads conclude their regular seasons on Friday. Nodaway Valley travels to Lenox while Mount Ayr goes to Bedford.
Check out the full interviews with DeVault and Coach Eisbach below.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 51 Mount Ayr 41
Nodaway Valley (8-10, 6-6) leaned on a balanced offensive attack to overcome an early 13-point deficit for their seventh win in the last nine games.
The Wolverines' triumph is a 33-point improvement from the their 64-41 loss to Mount Ayr on January 4th.
"It's a big team win," said Coach Jeremy Blake. "I feel like we were pretty balanced. I told the guys in the pregame how far we've come since we played them. They had to believe in their ability on both sides of the floor. I'm really proud of them for sticking with it on the defensive floor."
Coach Blake's team found themselves in an early 18-5 hole but never wavered and cut the deficit to 21-16 at halftime. Junior Boston DeVault's 3-pointer gave the Wolverines a 30-29 lead late in the third quarter, and they never trailed again.
"We have a rough start to every game," said DeVault. "I don't know why, but we've figured out how to crawl back in the games."
"We always think we are going to win," junior Avery Phillippi added. "We just don't get frustrated and do what we've got to do to score."
DeVault and Phillippi led the comeback with 14 and 12 points, respectively. DeVault sealed the Wolverines' victory in the fourth quarter with some clutch shooting from the free-throw line.
"First half, I wasn't shooting well," DeVault said. "I didn't shoot free throws great before the break, but I've worked on them because I know that free throws win games. I had to be clutch."
And Phillippi added eight rebounds to his stat sheet on Tuesday night.
"Rebounding is huge," he said. "It brings a lot to scoring and the defense. We do a good job (rebounding)."
Matthew Weber joined DeVault and Phillippi in double digits with 10 points. Adam Ayase added nine points.
"We were picking and choosing our battles and attacking mismatches," Blake said. "Adam was our dirty work guy today. Boston and Avery got the mismatches and put us in good spots to do the right things for us."
Nodaway Valley started the year -- their first under Coach Blake -- at 1-8 but have since gone 7-2 and appear to be playing at a high level as the postseason looms.
"Being a new coach, it takes time," he said. "My wife had to remind me. We wanted to be really good right away. We knew we could be, but we aren't satisfied right now. We want to keep improving."
Jaixen Frost led Mount Ayr (13-3, 9-2) with 20 points.
KMA Sports spoke with DeVault, Phillippi and Coach Blake after the game. View those interviews below.