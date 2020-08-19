(Greenfield) -- Game one of the Duane Matthess era at Nodaway Valley will begin Friday night when the Wolverines take on Southwest Valley on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I think things have gone really well considering the kids have been pretty flexible and resilient," Coach Matthess said.
The Wolverines were 3-7 last year under former coach Flynn Heald. They notched their first win in three years, and two more to boot. Quarterback Nathan Russell lit up stat sheets throughout the season, finishing with 1,886 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Matthess comes to Nodaway Valley from Clarke, where the Indians typically ran a run-heavy offense that's a contrast to Nodaway Valley's air-raid they displayed last year. While common thinking may be that Matthess would prefer to bring that style with him to Nodaway Valley, he says that's not the case.
"I don't necessarily say my system was run-heavy, that's just the tools we had at Clark and why we were run-heavy. In a perfect world, I plan to be a little more balanced. With a player like Nathan Russell, I would be pretty foolish to say we're going to run it 80 percent of the time. I'm going to put the ball in the hands of our athletes."
The Wolverines have plenty of athletes.
Senior running back Tony Ayase returns after churning for 623 yards and five scores last season. Ayase also caught 17 passes for 282 yards. Junior Caelen Devault is the top returning receiver after bringing in 32 catches for 339 yards and three scores as a sophomore. Jon Gebbie and Avery Phillippi were also key parts of the Wolverines' talented receiving core.
"When you look at our skill players, I think it's pick your poison," Matthess said. "We've got some really talented skill players."
Boston DeVault, Cach Kennedy, Evan Forcht and Michael Britten will also be vital for the Wolverines this season in some capacity.
While the Wolverines return tons of talent at the skill positions, Coach Matthess is hopeful his team can continue to improve in the trenches.
"We replaced some good leadership, size and seniority on the line," he said. "More consistent play across the offensive and defensive line will be key for us."
Nodaway Valley's week zero contest with Southwest Valley was not originally scheduled. The two Pride of Iowa conference foes had planned on playing a non-district game, but had to drop it due to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's decision to shorten the season. They had planned on scrimmaging each other, but a gap was left in the Wolverines' schedule that presented an opportunity for some week zero action.
"When Woodward Academy canceled their season, we were able to keep Southwest Valley on our schedule. We were talking about scrimmaging, but we said let's just make this one count and the state gave us the OK, so here we are playing week zero."
Coach Matthess is well-aware of the challenge ahead of his team.
"I know Coach (Anthony) Donahoo, I'd put him up there as one of the top coaches in our area," he said. "I know he's going to have them ready to go."
The Timberwolves are coming off a 3-6 season and return many pieces from a team that beat Nodaway Valley last year. The T-Wolves will likely be led by dual-threat quarterback Brendan Knapp.
"Obviously, the offense is going to go through him," Matthess said. "I think last year, they had a pretty new offense and they relied more on the run, but Coach Donahoo has been a little balanced in the past. It wouldn't surprise me to see them throw the ball a little more. That poses a difficult challenge for us."
Trevor Maeder and Austin McNorton will be in Corning Friday night with the call of Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Matthess can be heard below.