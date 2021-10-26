(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley football team has been playing much better football late in the season, even if the results haven’t been to their liking.
Despite a 2-7 record, Coach Alan Calfee believes his team has been putting together solid – if not inconsistent – performances down the stretch.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries with guys out with different things,” Calfee said. “These last few weeks, we’ve played pretty well on the defensive end. We haven’t finished games the way we need to, and a lot of that starts with taking care of the football and not turning the ball over.”
Nodaway Valley was locked in a scoreless tie with South Holt at halftime this past Friday before taking a 22-6 loss. They also fell to defending state champion Southwest Livingston, 32-28, in Week 8 and were only 40-20 losers to a strong Bishop LeBlond team the week prior.
“We played South Holt and it was tied with three or four minutes to go,” Calfee said. “South Holt is co-conference champs, and I told (the team) if we do our job we can hang with anybody. We just didn’t finish.”
Calfee hopes his team can find a way to start to finish games with the postseason and a first round playoff matchup with North Andrew (5-4) ahead of them.
“I truly think they’re better than what their record shows right now,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of kids that returned off that state runner-up team. Hayden Ecker is a very good running back. So, first and foremost, we’re going to have to slow down that running game.”
Indeed, Ecker has been very good this season, but he’s not alone. Freshman quarterback Braxton Linville has debuted with 1,177 yards rushing, 701 yards passing and 29 total touchdowns. Ecker has gone for 1,171 yards and 26 scores in just eight games.
“We’re going to have to control their running game,” Calfee said. “That’s what they do. On the offensive side, we have to finish drives and take care of the football. We can’t turn the ball over. The last three weeks, we’ve played really well, but we’ve had too many turnovers. A lot of times we’ve had turnovers in the red zone. We have to take pride in the ball and finish those drives with scores.”
Calfee says his team is excited to begin a new season where the regular season records and stats are thrown out. They’ve got a new lease on life, so to speak.
“It’s win or go home,” he said. “Basically, play like there’s no tomorrow because if you don’t win, you are going home.”
Morgan Guyer will be in Rosendale on Friday evening providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. The full interview with Coach Calfee can be heard below.