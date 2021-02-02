(Greenfield) -- It was a night Nodaway Valley basketball fans won't soon forget, as the girls remained perfect and clinched a conference title while the boys team earned a historic win for their legendary coach.
Girls: Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42
Nodaway Valley's 19th win of the season and 28th consecutive regular-season victory clinched the Wolverines their first outright Pride of Iowa Conference championship. The 2A No. 4 Wolverines dispatched Mount Ayr 59-42 Tuesday night on the KMAX-Stream.
"Clunky with a capital C is a good way to put it," Coach Brian Eisbach said about his team's victory. "19-0 is great, but it definitely feels a little dirty."
The Wolverines overcame a slow start and rode a game-high 20 points from Maddax DeVault.
"It was a pretty important game," DeVault told KMA Sports. "We knew it was going to make or break the conference. We had a gameplan going in and I think we executed it pretty well. We stuck to it and came out with a win."
Standout freshman Lindsey Davis continued her remarkable first year at the high school level with a 19-point performance.
"I wasn't really expecting to start right away or score as many points as I am," Davis said. "I'm trying my best and we are working as a team."
A bulk of Nodaway Valley's offensive success came thanks to their ability to muster offensive rebounds, which they had 15 of, and score in transition.
"We like to shoot quick," Eisbach said. 'When you rebound offensively, that gives you more opportunities. We had a good game, we won by 17 points. We aren't upset with our kids, we just got to keep building."
Defensively, the Wolverines contained Mount Ayr's perimeter offense, holding the Raiderettes to 4-of-23 from beyond the arc.
"Our plan was to let them shoot," Eisbach said. "They did a good job of getting inside, but overall the kids did a pretty good job."
Nodaway Valley led 16-6 after one and took a 29-11 lead into the break. The two squads stayed even in the third with Nodaway Valley taking a 45-28 lead into the final frame. Mount Ayr trimmed the deficit to as little as 13, but couldn't get any closer.
While DeVault and Davis led the team in scoring, Lexi Shike and Corrine Bond did the dirty work with 10 and nine rebounds, respectively. Macy Kuhns added six points in the win.
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by 11 points from Rachel Sobotka. Tegan Streit added eight. The Raiderettes drop to 13-5 overall and 7-5 in the POI. They return to action on Friday against Bedford.
The conference title was a goal for the Wolverines and they welcome the thought of being undefeated, but they are thinking about the bigger picture as the postseason looms.
"The kids are proud," Eisbach said. "It means a lot to us, but it's not our goal. I mean it was our first goal, but now our goal is to get to the Well and get one of those banners in our gym."
Complete interviews with DeVault, Davis and Coach Eisbach can be viewed below.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53
The Nodaway Valley boys avenged a prior loss to Mount Ayr for the 600th win of Coach Darrell Burmeister's legendary career.
"I don't remember the first win, but I do remember the first loss," Burmeister said about his milestone. "I think that motivated me. The parents and communities have been outstanding," I've been blessed because I get them as freshman when they are already skilled. We work extremely hard and don't make excuses."
Senior Toby Bower and sophomore Avery Phillippi shined for Coach Burmeister's squad in the victory with 26 and 23, respectively.
"I thought we played well," Phillippi said. "It's fun to come out here and get a win after two straight losses."
"Mount Ayr's a good team," Bower said. "We wanted to get back at them. It felt good."
The bulk of Bower's points came from beyond the arc, where he buried seven triples.
"If you're a basketball player, you can vouch that you just have those nights where you feel good, it was one of those nights," Bower said.
Phillippi's 23 points also came with 10 rebounds.
"I knew I had to pick it up and play with that chip on my shoulder," he said.
The first half was a fast-paced affair that featured multiple lead changes and a 27-27 tie heading into the break.
The Wolverines outscored the Raiders 18-14 in the third to take a 45-41 lead into the fourth.
A Mason Menefee triple and some strong drives to the hoop from Phillippi ultimately ballooned the Wolverines' lead to as many as 13 to put the game on ice.
"What a great opponent tonight," Coach Burmeister said. "We played defense in the fourth quarter, rebounded well and took care of the ball down the stretch."
Mount Ayr was paced in the defeat by 16 points from Jaixen Frost. Erik Trujillo added 15. The Raiders are now 13-4 on the season and will look to bounce back Friday when they take on Bedford.
As for Nodaway Valley, the win moves them to 11-8 and is a step in the right direction heading into the postseason.
"I think it gives us some confidence that "maybe"," Burmeister said.
The Wolverines return to action Wednesday when they face Red Oak. Complete interviews with Bower, Phillippi and Coach Burmeister can be viewed below.