(Martensdale) -- The Nodaway Valley girls and Mount Ayr boys both won their first Pride of Iowa Conference titles since 2019 on Monday night.
The Wolverines and Raiders dethroned Wayne and Central Decatur on their bids for three consecutive conference titles.
Nodaway Valley's title is the third in the past decade and sixth since 2000. The Wolverines scored 127 points, 17 better than runner-up Mount Ayr.
"I knew it was going to be a battle," Nodaway Valley Coach Brett Welsch said. "Wayne and Mount Ayr are always there, and Martensdale-St. Marys is coming on strong. I just wanted to make sure the girls understood they had a chance. We've worked hard. I have to give credit to the girls. I'm proud of them."
The Wolverines won six events on Monday. Annika Nelson had a hand in four of those. Nelson won the 100 (12.97), 100 hurdles (16.39) and was part of their winning 4x100 (51.86) and sprint medley teams (1:57.05).
"I feel great," Nelson said. "This was really fun. I love doing all these events with my teammates. We've worked hard together. I just tried as hard as I could. There was some wind, but I pushed through it."
Coach Welsch knew he had a talented team at the start of the year, but replacing Maddax DeVault -- last year's KMAland Track Athlete of the Year -- wasn't going to be easy.
"I knew we had some good returning people," Welsch said. "They've stepped up. I've been blessed. They worked hard and bought in."
Emma Lundy won the 200 (26.52), and Abby Engles won the 400 (1:03). Nelson, Lundy, Engles and Maddie Weston were part of the winning 4x100 and sprint medley teams.
Mount Ayr and Wayne finished second and third in the team race but did not win an event.
Fourth-place finishing Martensdale-St. Mary's won six. Campbell German and Brynnly German each won three golds apiece. Campbell took the 800 (2:35.25), Brynnly won the 400 hurdles (1:09.11) and the pair won the 4x400 (4:21.20) and distance medley (4:36.44). Carolyn Amfahr was on both champion relays.
Freshman Karson Oberender pulled the distance double for the Blue Devils as she captured titles in the 1500 (5:24.69) and 3000 (12:15.83) in windy races.
"It took a lot of effort," Oberender said. "The wind really pushed me on the back 400 (of her 1500). (The wind) made me push even harder. I felt my finish was good. I tried to finish strong, get out hard and get a good speed."
Bedford's Emily Baker also tallied a sweep, although hers came in throws. Last year's KMAland Girls Field Athlete of the Year won the shot put (40-04.50) and discus (103-10.00). Baker is used to dominating the shot put event, but her performance in the discus left her giddy about her progress.
"It's exciting for me," she said. "I used to dread throwing the discus. I've worked on it a lot more practice because I enjoy it more now than I did before."
Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper set a personal record in the long jump. Cooper jumped 17-00.00 to take top honors.
"I've wanted this since my freshman year," Cooper said. "It feels good to go out there and get a PR. It was my first jump. I felt pretty confident coming in. I was nervous about my first jump, but it just clicked. I'm glad it panned out the way it did."
Lenox's Cadence Douglas won the high jump (5-01.00), Southeast Warren won the 4x800 (11:15.22) and Central Decatur claimed the 4x200 (53.71) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.23). Hadley Bell and Addy Schreck were on both relays.
Check out the full interviews with Baker, Cooper, Oberender, Nelson and Coach Welsch below.
On the boys side, Mount Ayr won its eighth title since 2010 and 11th since 2000. The Raiders put up 152 points to edge Central Decatur (127) and Lenox (110).
"We knew we had some good athletes that could put together a night like this," Mount Ayr head coach Brad Elliott said. "We knew it was going to be a tough load, but things fell into place for us."
The Raiders got another otherworldly performance from junior Ryce Reynolds. The Drake Relays champion in the 400 won that event (50.19), broke the meet record in the 400 hurdles (54.96) and won the 100 (11.25) and 200 (22.41). The latter two were his second and first attempts in those races this season.
"It was a surprise for me when Coach said I was running these," Reynolds said. "It caught me off guard. I knew I was going to run whatever I could and not be upset about any performance. I performed better than I thought I would have. I can't be any prouder of myself."
"A lot of the meets we've used as training tools for him," Elliott said. "Tonight was the night we wanted to score points."
The Raiders also won the 4x100 (46.49), 4x200 (1:36.25), 4x4000 (3:40.44) and distance medley (3:56.96).
Dalton Barnes, Tate Dugan and Jaydon Knight were on the 4x100 and 4x200. Dugan was also on the 4x400, Preston Fleharty was on the 4x200 and distance medley, Drew Ehlen was on the 4x400 and distance medley and Jackson Ruggles contributed to the champion 4x200, 4x400 and distance medley foursomes.
Central Decatur was second. The Cardinals won three events. Jack Scrivner won the long jump (21-06.00), and Vincent Carcamo had a role in two golds: the 800 (2:13.01) and sprint medley (1:43.88). Carcamo won the 800 with a late kick to beat Ehlen on the last lap.
"Last 300 meters, I just kicked it out," Carcamo said. "I knew he wasn't going to outkick me. I'm glad the eight years of doing track and cross country gave me that kick. I always kick at the 100, but I wanted to try kicking at the 300. It worked out good."
Lenox won two events. Sophomore Gabe Funk was a staple in both. Funk took the 110 hurdles (15.15) and led the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.15).
"You want to win your conference," he said. "It's the second-biggest meet of the year. I felt smooth the whole way through."
Southeast Warren won two events. Ronan Jimenez claimed the 3200 (10:36.89), while the Warhawks also won the 4x800 (9:26.13). Jimenez held off Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg in dominant style to win the two-mile event.
"With how windy it was, it was more of a mental battle," Jimenez said. "I went for it on the backstretch every time I could. When there's wind, I try to put my head down and barrel through. If you don't push the pace and stride out, you're not going to win because you don't want it more than the other guy. I feel like I pushed the pace."
Berg went on to win the 1600 (4:55.28). Southwest Valley's Marshall Knapp won the high jump (6-05.00).
Check out full interviews with Jimenez, Carcamo, Funk, Reynolds and Coach Elliott below.