(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley girls carry a 15-game win streak into Wednesday's regional final and are one win away from a second consecutive trip to state.
The only team standing between them and returning to the Wells Fargo Arena is a team they beat on their incredible win streak.
Despite their recent hot streak, Coach Brian Eisbach feels his team has yet to play its best basketball.
"I think we've shown signs," he said. "But I don't think we've put a solid four quarters since we played Creston (on December 3rd). We feel like we still have something to prove."
The Wolverines (20-3) tested themselves early in the season. It resulted in losses to Springville, Westwood and Martensdale-St. Marys, but the growing pains are paying off now.
"We took our lumps," Eisbach said. "We knew we were going to be young at the start of the season. When the rankings came out, and we were No. 2, my assistant and I thought that was too high, but the kids have worked really hard. That's what it's going to take. Everyone has to do their job to the best of their abilities."
Senior Maddax DeVault and sophomore Lindsey Davis give the Wolverines one of the most dangerous guard combos in the state. DeVault -- the reigning KMAland Girls Player of the Year -- averages 23.0 points per game and shoots 43.6% from the field. Davis averages 6.2 points per game.
While DeVault and Davis are the clear leaders, Eisbach feels the improved play around them is what has led to his team's recent success.
"Our kids have embraced confidence," he said. "They aren't afraid to do something other than get the ball to Maddax and Lindsey. Every team has to have more than one scorer.
Bella Hogan, Jorja Holliday, Annika Nelson, Madison Fry, Whitney Lamb and Terrin Gettler have stepped up this season.
Last year was a dream season for the Wolverines with a 24-1 record and a state semifinal appearance. The remarkable season has them itching for more, but they must first get past Panorama in a Class 2A regional final.
The Wolverines were a 55-54 winner in their January 15th meeting thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater from Davis. That loss is Panorama's only of the season.
"We had 29 turnovers, and they shot 26 free throws," Eisbach said about that game. "Nothing against Panorama, but we know we could have played better."
Coach Eisbach hopes his team can limit the turnovers this time around.
"We need to take care of the ball," he said. "We've worked on that hard in practice. The kids understand passing angles better than they did a month ago. We have to take care of the ball and knock down shots. For us to be successful, we have to do all of those things."
Check out the full interview with Coach Eisbach below.