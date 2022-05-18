(Greenfield) -- As the 2022 Class 1A State Track & Field Championships loom, the Nodaway Valley girls enter on the shortlist of teams contending for some hardware.
That's because Coach Brett Welsch's team comes into Des Moines with 10 qualifiers.
"We've had some good days of practice and are trying to keep the girls ready to go," Welsch said. "They are excited but nervous. They know what is at stake."
The Wolverines scored 116 points and won the team title at their state qualifier in Earlham. They automatically qualified in three events and posted seven at-large berths.
"We've worked hard every day in practice," Welsch said. "I've kept telling the girls that it will show. I think we are seeing our hard work pay off right now. I'm proud of the girls."
Senior Maddax DeVault leads the Wolverines lineup. The Simpson basketball commit was the district champion in the 100 hurdles and qualified in the 400 and 400 hurdles.
DeVault's season bests in the 100 hurdles (14.90) and 400 hurdles (1:06.97) rank first and fourth in Class 1A. Her blazing fast 100 hurdle time is one of only five sub-15 second times this season. It's also one of only such times in KMAland dating back to the Varsity Bound era (2007).
"My goal was to let Maddax run some more individual events," Welsch said. "She loves the hurdles, so I gave her some freedom to do those."
Aside from DeVault, Madison Fry also qualified in the 100 hurdles, while Jorja Holliday advanced in the discus. The Wolverines will also be busy in the relays with the shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
"Everybody has bought in," Welsch said. "The girls are believing in themselves. Maddax works hard every day. That has rubbed off on the girls. This year, our hard work is starting to show. The girls are confident. I think we are peaking at the right time."
Their broad number of events has the Wolverines in contention for the Class 1A team title.
"The girls put winning the state championship as a goal," Welsch said. "The expectations are to do well. I think the girls understand that."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) have reports from the Blue Oval this weekend. Check out the full interview with Coach Welsch below.