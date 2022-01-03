(Greenfield) -- One year removed from an undefeated regular season, the Nodaway Valley girls are off to a 6-3 start.
However, Coach Brian Eisbach's team is more worried about playing their best basketball in February. And they feel the best way to do that is to challenge themselves in the regular season.
"We've tried to get our kids better competition," Eisbach said. "We did that. It didn't go the way we hoped, but the kids took away some positives from that, and the kids are optimistic."
The Wolverines opened the season as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A but lost to Springville, Westwood and Martensdale-St. Marys.
Eisbach says he hopes his team uses the early-season ups and downs as learning opportunities.
"You can't just show up," he said. "When the preseason rankings came out, we didn't feel like that was where we should be. We are just continuing to work."
Nodaway Valley graduated three of their five starters from last year's team. However, they brought back the top two scorers -- Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis. The combo has picked up where they left off last year. DeVault averages 22.4 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Davis, meanwhile, contributes 17.0 points per contest.
"Both Maddax and Lindsey have worked hard and done a good job of involving their teammates," Eisbach said. "We play a lot of sophomores. We are relatively young, and they've done a good job of building trust in their younger teammates. Hopefully, that will pay dividends down the stretch."
Annika Nelson, Whitney Lamb, Bella Hogan, Jorja Holliday and Madison Fry also contribute to the Wolverines' offense.
"They're going to be here for a while," Eisbach said. "We are just trying to have constant chatter and positivity. You can tell on the days we have that."
The Wolverines return on Tuesday against Mount Ayr at the Wells Fargo Arena, followed by a Friday clash with Lenox, who is currently 7-1.They sit at 3-1 in Pride of Iowa Conference play and needs some help to chase down the current leader, Martensdale-St. Marys.
Contending for the POI title and priming themselves for a postseason push are areas of emphasis for Coach Eisbach's team.
"We just want to come out guns blazing for the entire 32 minutes," he said. "These are conference games we have to have. We can't have any more blemishes."
Check out the full interview with Coach Eisbach below.