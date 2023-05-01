(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley golf teams are ready to compete for Pride of Iowa Conference championships this week.
The girls program is 4-0 in conference action, while the boys have a 5-1 mark with their lone loss coming to Mount Ayr.
"I've been excited with the performances of our boys and girls," Nodaway Valley head coach Joel Klobnak said. "We've been building up over the previous years. It's really been paying off this year. We've led in most places we go. Hopefully, that continues."
The Wolverines returned everybody on the girls side last year and lost only one boy to graduation. Klobnak credits last year for their success this year.
"Our goal last year was to break down to the basics," he said. "We wanted to start with getting the fun of golf and getting down to the basic movements. That was the focus point. We can tell they worked over the summer. That led to this year, where we've focused on fine-tuning those details. That's why we're getting the results we're seeing."
On the boys side, junior Landon Klobnak leads the lineup with a 44.63 9-hole average. Zach Gebbie (44.88), Kaden Herr (46.13), Xander Hogan (51.88), Bradley Gebbie (55.67) and Jack Jensen (69.13) also contribute to the lineup.
Ashlyn Gutierrez (54.17) paces the girls, while Mallory Russell (57.88), Lindsey Davis (58.75), Bella Hogan (62.13), Izzy Eisbach (64.50) and Delaney Blomme (69.00) are the top six for the Wolverines.
Klobnak feels his team's strength has been in the short game.
"That's been our main point," he said. "I have two boys that can drive the ball farther than I wish I could, but they struggle with the short game. You can hit and drive, but it's pointless if you can't clean it up."
The Wolverines now have their sights set on this week's Pride of Iowa Conference Tournaments. The girls' tournament is Tuesday in Wayne, while the boys golf Wednesday in Leon.
Coach Klobnak feels both teams can vie for a title.
"I would love to take POI if not place first, second or third," he said. "I think it's possible. I can't see Landon or Zach not placing."
Girls postseason assignments haven't been unveiled, but the boys will golf in Shenandoah at sectionals next week.
"We played Shenandoah on April 11th," Klobnak said. "I truly believe if (Landon Klobnak and Zach Gebbie) play the game they have since there's no reason they can't hit 80."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Klobnak.