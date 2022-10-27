(Burlington Junction) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) football hopes to erase the mistakes that doomed them last week.
The Thunder (3-6) started the year 0-4, but scraped together three wins in the next four games. Unfortunately, they ended their regular season with a heart-breaking 28-22 loss to South Holt.
"We led the whole way," Coach Alan Calfee said. "We're a little disappointed that we didn't finish. That loss hurt, but we have to use it for motivation as we head into the postseason."
The tough end to the regular season is another learning opportunity in a season full of them for the Thunder. They had ample opportunities in that game, but couldn't overcome an empty trip to the redzone and a few special teams miscues.
"We have to take it as a learning experience," Calfee said. "We had plenty of opportunities. There are a lot of different things we have to clean up. It's win or go home. In playoff football, every mistake is magnified. You have to focus on details. Little things lead to big things."
Nodaway Valley opens the postseason on Friday night against Stanberry. The Bulldogs (3-5) started the year 3-2, but suffered three consecutive losses to close the regular season.
Stanberry's ground game has been potent with 2,187 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. Tucker Schieber leads the stable with 1,097 yards and 18 scores on 8.2 yards per carry.
"He's a heckuva running back," Calfee said. "We have to limit his yards and contain him the best we possibly can."
Gavin Cameron adds 706 yards and 10 scores while averaging 7.2 yards per tote, and quarterback Colby McQuinn isn't afraid to make plays with his legs. McQuinn has accounted for five rushing this year.
"It starts with their running game," Calfee said. "Our line realizes how physical they have to be day in and day out."
Offensively, Calfee hopes his team can win in the trenches, setting the stage for success in the ground game.
"It all starts up front at any level of football," he said. "You have to pick up blocks and take care of the football. We have to create lanes for our runners."
