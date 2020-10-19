(Greenfield) -- One thing has been clear this year for the Nodaway Valley football team: when they win, their defense leads the way.
The Wolverines picked up their third win of the year last week to open postseason play, going on the raod to beat North Mahaska 20-0. In their three wins, Nodaway Valley has given up 0 points.
"Since the start of the season, I felt that we have some really good athletes and we wanted to make their job super simple, so they could just play fast and be physical," said Head Coach Duane Matthess. "I think that really starts in the middle with our senior Tony Ayase at middle linebacker. We have some real good defensive linemen as there in Cach Kennedy and Evan Forcht. Those guys really make things happen with being active and physical on the defensive side. That just allows athletes like Tony Ayase, Adam Ayase and Caelen DeVault just to run sideline-to-sideline and make plays."
Matthess was extremely proud of how well the defense played in the opening round, including a stop late in the game to preserve the shutout.
"Late in the second half when North Mahaska got down to the 1-yard line and our defense stepped up and got a big turnover to keep them out of the endzone and preserve the shutout," said Matthess. "I thought our kids played really hard and you could tell that they didn't want their season to end at that point, so I was real proud of them."
Up next for the Wolverines is a rematch with district opponent Earlham. The Cardinals beat Nodaway Valley on October 2nd 21-14 in a game the Wolverines could only muster 154 total yards of offense.
"We had some uncharacteristic penalties," said Matthess. "It seemed like every time we moved the ball, there was a penalty -- whether it was a holding call or something that brought that play back. It really put us behind the chains. We're going to have a couple of adjustments that we feel we could probably make that will hopefully put us in a better position this time against Earlham. If we can eliminate those mistakes, that's going to be a huge, huge lift to our team."
In order to come out with a win, Nodaway Valley's defense will once again have to lead the way. They will be tasked with slowing down a well-oiled rushing attack from Earlham that has churned out 1,759 yards this season.
"I know that our kids aren't satisfied with just winning that first round playoff game," said Matthess. "I told our kids last week that everyone gets invited to the party, but it's up to you as to what you do with that invite. It's hard to see in the ebbs and flows of the game, but when we watched film, I could see in the play of our seniors that they did not want this season to end. I thought that was real admirable to see. I expect to see that same performance out of them. That kind of performance is contagious."
Aaron Hickman will be in Earlham providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Matthess below.