(Greenfield) -- One year removed from the school's first playoff appearance since 2013, the Nodaway Valley football team is looking to take another step this year.
The Wolverines have a new head man for the fifth straight season, as Seth Comly takes over the program after serving as defensive coordinator last year. Comly says the first couple weeks of practice have centered around installing some new things in two phases of the game.
"The guys are really picking up some of the changes that we're making on offense and on special teams," said Comly. "Our defense is staying the same, so that's helped with the transition with some familiarity with that. Everybody has taken things really well and taken things in stride."
Comly's first year will feature a little different look for the program with the addition of a sharing agreement with Orient-Macksburg and a bump up to Class 1A. Comly says the team will move to a pistol offense and focus on spreading the ball out a little more this year. He also says the staff wants to stress the importance of special teams.
"On day one, we started installing special teams, because we wanted to bring the importance on that part of the game," said Comly. "That part of the game can change the dynamic of an entire game real quick. We decided real quick that we were going to start installing that right away, so our guys are not too unfamiliar with it. It's not one of those things that we have to do as much as it's something that we put an emphasis on."
The Wolverines will get a stiff test to start out the year with the Battle for the Rock against Mount Ayr. The Raiders finished 7-2 last season and are ranked third in the KMAland A/1A/2A power rankings.
"They are always going to be a solid football team," said Comly. "That's something that we've talked about as we've watched some of the film. We try to make a references to last year and the years before, because this is a rivalry game. This is a game that these guys take a lot of pride in trying to win that Battle for the Rock trophy and get a win in a series that Nodaway Valley has not had a lot of success in. We're hoping that this is the year we turn it around and bring that trophy up here for a couple years."
Like Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr will have a new face on the sideline with new head coach Ryan Victor. The Raiders return Jaixen Frost under center, as well as Adler Shay, Dawson Swank and Jaydon Knight, who all ran for over 250 yards last year.
"We have to come out and execute," said Comly. "I've been telling these guys all week that we have to focus on being the best version of ourselves and not get caught up in what is Mount Ayr this year, but more about what we are this year. We are emphasizing that we need focus on putting the best version of ourselves and letting the chips fall where they may. I like our team's chances when we do those things."
Bret Ruggles will be in Greenfield with reports on the matchup during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night.
Hear the full interview with Comly below.