(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley kept their usual routine during the final week of the regular season. The only difference is it didn’t end with a Friday night game.
That won’t be the case this week, though, as the Wolverines (2-5) are set to be one of the longest travelers among KMAland schools. Coach Duane Matthess’ team will go to North Mahaska (3-4) for a Class A state playoff opener.
“We tried to play the what-if game,” Coach Matthess said. “The state said geography would be the biggest factor, and we thought we would play Earlham. We were off by about an hour and a half. I don’t understand the rhyme or reason, but that doesn’t change the fact that we’re going to go out and prepare for North Mahaska.”
The Wolverines figure to be plenty rested and maybe a bit healthier when they make the trip on Friday. Without a week seven game due to district-mate Woodward Academy not fielding a team this year, Coach Matthess and his coaching staff kept things normal.
“We kept our kids on a normal routine like we would if we were playing on Friday,” Matthess said. “The only difference is that we didn’t play. We kept the same schedule and kept them in the same routine. It gave us a chance to get some of those bumps and bruises healed up and give them a little rest to get healthier.”
If Nodaway Valley is, in fact, healthier that makes for a pretty scary team heading into the postseason. The Wolverines have rarely been in a game they didn’t have a chance to win. Four of their five losses were by one score, including a two- and a three-point defeat.
“We feel like we’ve been a small change here and there from 6-1 rather than 2-5,” Matthess said. “We just need to continue to play like that, and I think a lot of our players know it was just a handful of plays that maybe changes some outcomes.”
They will open the playoffs with a long trip to take on North Mahaska – a team that won their final two regular season games. The Warhawks display offensive balance with senior Dylan Klinker rushing for 406 yards and junior Sam Terpstra throwing for 624.
“I know that they have a pretty good player at running back,” Matthess said. “They will run up in the stacked I, but then they’ll also spread you out and throw the ball a bit. They try to be pretty balanced offensively.”
The Wolverines have had plenty of balance themselves with junior Nathan Russell throwing for 918 yards, including 426 to classmate Caelen DeVault, and the Ayase brothers combining for 779 yards (Adam with 443 and Tony with 346).
“They like to bring a lot of pressure, defensively,” Matthess said. “They bring a lot of chaos, lots of pressure from all over the field and we’re hoping they’re guessing wrong more than right. We’ve got to be patient offensively; not get too frustrated. They’re going to have plays where they get the TFLs. That’s the nature of the defense they run. So, we can’t get frustrated by that.”
Listen for updates throughout the night on Friday during KMA Sports’ week eight coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1
The complete interview with Coach Matthess can be heard below.