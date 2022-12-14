(Burlington Junction) -- After six games, Nodaway Valley (MO) boys basketball is already more than halfway to eclipsing last year's win total.
The Thunder are inching towards last year's eight-win output with a 5-1 record thanks to wins over King City, Union Star, St. Joseph Christian, Stewartsville and Union Star.
"It's been a good start for us," Coach Shawn Emerson said. "I think our hard work over the summer paid off. We've found some success. Hopefully, we can build off that."
Emerson likes the buy-in from his team. He points to the Thunder's 63-41 over St. Joseph Christian as an example.
"Our kids have bought in," he said. "We've done a good job on the defensive side. They had scored 85 and 110 in their first two games. We knew we had to play a different game than we liked, but the kids bought in and understood we had to be patient. They did a great job."
Bracxten Rohlmeier and Kayden Conn lead the Thunder offense with 16.6 and 15.2 points per game, respectively. Blake Bohannon adds 9.0 points per contest while Preston Jenkins (4.8 PPG) and Michael Cook (4.6 PPG) complete the lineup.
"It looks different for us on different nights," Emerson said. "(Rohlmeier and Conn) share the leading role each night. Different kids step up on different nights in different ways. I feel the five are a good mix."
The Thunder shot 40.2% from deep in their first five games.
"The boys would say our staple is for us to shoot 3-pointers, but I'd prefer to work together and get the basketball down hill," Emerson said. "Sometimes, we have to reflect on how we'll be successful on the offensive side if those aren't falling."
Shoring up their shot selection and offensive efficiency is priority number one to Emerson.
"I'd like to see us produce more inside," Emerson said. "Sometimes, you have a look at the basket. But I always look at whether we can get two or three more passes to produce something better."
The Thunder face South Holt on Friday night, North Platte (Monday), East Atchison on Tuesday. They end the 2022 portion of the schedule at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament from December 27th through the 30th.
"This is a tough one," Emerson said. "For us, it's about building off our success and realizing we have to bring our game each night. It's a grind."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Emerson.