(Burlington Junction) -- After an 0-4 start, the Nodaway Valley football team has found a rhythm and appears to be peaking at the right time.
The Thunder notched their third win in as many tries last week with a 50-12 defeat of Southwest Livingston behind a dominant defense.
"They didn't get a whole lot established," Coach Alan Calfee said. "Up front, we controlled the line of scrimmage and put pressure on them in their passing game."
Nodaway Valley started the year with losses to Stewartsville, East Atchison, Platte Valley and Rock Port -- four teams that are a combined 24-8. Those losses weren't pretty at the time, but Coach Calfee feels his team learned from those.
"It came down to doing the little things," he said. "We have to execute every play."
The execution and attention to detail has been there recently in wins over Mound City, DeKalb and Southwest Livingston.
"The confidence is definitely high," Calfee said. "We're finally getting healthy. We were inexperienced, but we're getting experience for those younger guys on a play-to-play basis."
Quarterback Michael Cook pioneers the Thunder's offense, which centers around the rushing attack but has found success through the air this year.
"Establishing the run game has been our biggest thing," Calfee said. "Michael Cook has had several big games."
Blake Bohannon, Clay Hanson and Preston Jenkins have been among the playmakers for the Thunder this year.
Defensively, Hanson leads the way after a strong outing against Southwest Livingston.
Nodaway Valley concludes their regular season on Friday night against South Holt.
The Knights come in at 4-4 and are looking to rebound after a loss to Rock Port last week. South Holt's effort and physicality have the attention of Coach Calfee.
"They're going to play hard every snap," he said. "On the defensive end, South Holt is going to be in your face and bring pressure. They try to make you uncomfortable."
Offensively, South Holt provides multiple looks. That could prevent challenges for Nodaway Valley's improving defense.
"They'll spread it out and throw it," Calfee said. "Then they'll run some wing stuff. They're variable."
Calfee feels they need to win the battle in the trenches if the Thunder are to notch their fourth win in five games,
"It starts up front on both sides of the ball," he said. "Do the little things to give ourselves a chance. Control the controllables, and the rest will take care of itself."
Matt Darrah has reports from the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Calfee.