(Burlington Junction) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) football emphatically opened their 2023 season, knocking off the defending Missouri 8-Player state champion.
The Thunder cruised to a 32-8 win over reigning champion North Andrew in a win Coach Alan Calfee feels could be a turning-point moment for the program.
"To get a win over a program with that tradition and history is a building block," Coach Calfee said. "We've enjoyed it but won't get too high off of it."
Nodaway Valley -- the co-op of Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway -- is in its third year. The Thunder went 2-8 in 2021 and 3-7 in 2022.
"I would like to think this boosts their confidence," Calfee said. "It gives them the sense that what we're doing is working. It shows we can compete with anybody if we do the little things and focus on the fundamentals."
The Thunder's statement win came in the excessive heat, which hindered their pregame prep.
"A lot of our practices were inside," Calfee said. "But we couldn't use that as an excuse. We have 32 kids out, so we used our numbers to our advantage. We constantly kept people fresh. I think that made a big difference."
Michael Cook led Nodaway Valley's offense with 77 yards rushing and two scores.
"We were moving the ball on the ground," Calfee said. "The guys controlled the line of scrimmage. It felt like we got four or five yards a pop any run play. Not many penalties and no turnovers was huge, too."
Cook also sparked Nodaway Valley's defensive efforts with an interception.
"We talked about game planning for (North Andrew quarterback Braxon Linville)," Calfee said. "Not a lot of people run their offense. We made the most of our reps in practice. Up front, we controlled the line of scrimmage. We didn't miss a beat when we rotated."
The Thunder look to move to 2-0 when they face King City Friday night. The WildKats suffered a 54-6 loss to East Atchison Friday night.
"King City is another successful program," Calfee said. "They've had some athletes in track & field that won championships. I know they like to establish the run game, but I think they've done some spread in the past, too. We'll come up with a game plan to try our best."
To get to 2-0, Calfee hopes his team carries the same execution they did last week.
"Focus on the little things," he said. "We'll make sure we're disciplined and executing on both ends. We'll focus on the fundamentals and play as hard as we possibly can."
Morgan Guyer has reports from King City/Nodaway Valley Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM-99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
