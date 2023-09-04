(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley Thunder are 2-0 through two weeks of the 2023 football season, and a major test awaits them in the third Friday of the season.
Following an opening-week win over defending state champion North Andrew, Coach Alan Calfee’s team battled through a 26-16 win over King City this past Friday night.
“It wasn’t our best football,” Coach Calfee told KMA Sports. “It wasn’t the most pretty thing. We came out strong early, and then in the second and third quarter, it wasn’t our best football. We found a way to finish and come out on top, so I’m proud of that and our effort down the stretch. But it definitely wasn’t our best game.”
Preston Jenkins led the way for Nodaway Valley in the victory, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown and added a 46-yard receiving score from Michael Cook, who posted 137 yards rushing, 72 yards passing and accounted for three offensive touchdowns.
“Preston is a physical player,” Coach Calfee said. “If he has the ball in his hands, he’s not going to be afraid to run you over or run through you. He’s a quick kid for as big as he is, too. He’s one of our biggest receiving threats, and on the defensive side of the ball, he’s definitely a kid that can come up and not be afraid to hit people. We played him at some linebacker and even bumped him down once in awhile to get a pass rush. That versatility is huge for us.
“Michael Cook is definitely our emotional leader and in trying to get our kids mentally focused, too. He kind of gave a talk to our team at halftime about being focused and playing the way we’re capable of. He’s going to give everything he has. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s going to give you every possible thing he can to get the job done.”
The Thunder face a big test with No. 7 East Atchison (1-1) this week. The Wolves followed a rout of King City with a tough, tight loss to No. 4 Albany this past Friday evening.
“East Atchison, with Coach (Aaron) Behrens, they’re definitely physical up front,” Coach Calfee said. “Their front four is going to get after you and play a physical brand of football. On the offensive end, it’s the same type of thing. They’re going to try to establish the physicality, and we’ve got to match that. Not let them get their run game established and make our blocks up front.”
One of the most important parts of playing East Atchison is the lead-up and preparation for playing the Wolves’ distinct style.
“A lot of it comes down to how we practice,” Coach Calfee added. “Their defensive line likes to do stunting and game (you up front). They stunt and cross their defensive line, and we’ve got to rep that. Hopefully, do our assignments and pick that up. Not a lot of people do that, but us as coaches have got to put our kids in those situations in practices, so when it comes to game time it’s not something foreign to them.
“We’ve got to play consistent football for all four quarters and do the little things right.”
Casey Martin has quarterly reports from Burlington Junction during the East Atchison/Nodaway Valley game on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 3 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
