(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley (MO) girls come into this week's Fairfax Tournament as one of the favorites after a 10-4 start.
While the Thunder have won way more than they’ve lost this year, it's the four losses to St. Joseph Christian, North Platte, East Atchison and Savannah that stick out to head coach Mitch Barnes.
"We've played OK," Barnes said. "I look back, and there's only one game we didn't have the chance to win. In the games we lost, we struggled at the free-throw line. Of course, I'm never satisfied."
Two of the Thunder's losses were by one possession. They also have a six-point loss.
"They were good learning opportunities," Barnes said. "Savannah, we were down 15 points before we decided to play. We came back to tie it. We're starting to see the floor better and believe what we're trying to tell them."
The Thunder carry a four-game win streak into the Fairfax Tournament after claiming victories over Plattsburg, North Andrew, Northeast Nodaway and Stewartsville-Osborn. This year's Nodaway Valley squad is young but experienced.
There are no seniors in the lineup, but the quartet of Savanna Marriott, Sydney Marriott, Paige Hanson and Ava Graham have played plenty of basketball together and it's shown.
"They've played together since they were little," Barnes said. "They have a good relationship. When we're at our best, we shoot the ball from outside. We know everybody tries to double the post because of Ava.
Graham leads the talented Nodaway Valley lineup.
"Ava's averaging almost 17 points per game and double-digit rebounds. We play inside-out. If the outside's not there, we'll drive to the basket."
Nodaway Valley now turns its attention to the 91st annual Fairfax Invitational. The Thunder should be among the favorites to win the tournament, along with Falls City.
The Thunder open pool play with South Holt, whom they beat 49-23 on December 16th.
"Anytime we play them, it's a rolling street brawl," Barnes said. "I don't think they like each to start with, and they're very physical. I look for it to be a physical game. They have a good coach. I'm sure he'll try something different on us. In the second round, we get St. Joseph Christian. My message to my girls going that is that it's our time. We'll see what happens."
KMA Sports will have coverage of the third-place and championship contests from the Fairfax Tournament on Friday & Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Barnes.