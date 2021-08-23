(Burlington Junction) -- The first game in the history of the Nodaway Valley (MO) football program commences on Friday when the Thunder host Stewartsville.
Nodaway Valley, the co-op between West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt, comes after the respective schools ended their co-ops with North Nodaway and South Holt.
"It's gone really well," said head coach Alan Calfee about the co-op. "Getting all of our summer stuff in made a huge difference so we could implement our scheme."
Calfee recently served at North-West Nodaway, so he's still learning about the Nodaway-Holt portion of his roster.
"I've learned a lot," he said. "I think we are pretty familiar with each other. We went to a lot of team camps, so we kinda know who we are and what we are."
Coach Calfee got a chance to see his team in action at Friday's jamboree with East Atchison, Rock Port and Bishop LeBlond.
"I wouldn't say we learned a ton, but it was more or less getting to see kids go against another team and seeing how several kids performed with the lights on," he said. "We saw where we are against quality teams."
The Thunder have a lot of kids out, but there are a lot of unknowns. However, they return all-state selection James Herr on the front line while Mason Chitwood and James Graham also expect to pave the way for the Thunder's skill players: Will Cordell and Gavin Leeper.
"A lot of it is going to start up front," Calfee said. "If you do things well up front and control the line of scrimmage, that gives your skill guys a chance to do what they are capable of. That will be huge. Short and simple, it starts up front."
While the Thunder are still learning about themselves, they know little about their first opponent -- Stewartsville. The Cardinals had to cancel their participation in a jamboree on Friday because of low numbers.
"We aren't going to have a ton of film on them," Calfee said. "I know their quarterback is back. Other than that, I'll have to rely on a lot of film from last year.
If Nodaway Valley is to snag their first win in program history, Coach Calfee says his team will have to bring the juice.
"Play with energy and enthusiasm," he said. "Everything's not going to go perfect, but I always tell kids that if they are going to make a mistake, make it going 100 mph. We want to go out there and compete to the best of our ability on every play."
Matt Darrah will have reports from Stewartsville/Nodaway Valley on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Calfee.