(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys each put two girls basketball players on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference first team.
Those nods went to Lindsey Davis and Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) and Brynnly German and Anna Parrott (Martensdale-St. Marys).
Saide Cox (Lenox) and Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren) were also first-team nods.
Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr), Hallee Hamilton (Central Decatur), Campbell German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Sophia Shannon (Martensdale-St. Marys), Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr), Lauren Martin (Central Decatur) and Kaylin Lack (East Union) were second-team selections.
View the full release of honors here.