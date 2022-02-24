Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys each put two girls basketball players on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference first team. 

Those nods went to Lindsey Davis and Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) and Brynnly German and Anna Parrott (Martensdale-St. Marys). 

Saide Cox (Lenox) and Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren) were also first-team nods. 

Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr), Hallee Hamilton (Central Decatur), Campbell German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Sophia Shannon (Martensdale-St. Marys), Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr), Lauren Martin (Central Decatur) and Kaylin Lack (East Union) were second-team selections. 

