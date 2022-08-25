(Greenfield) -- One of the most unique trophies in KMAland has resided in Greenfield for the last year.
If Coach Seth Comly has it his way, The Rock will return home with the Nodaway Valley/O-M football team Friday night after their game with Mount Ayr.
The two Pride of Iowa Conference schools open their season with the coveted Battle for The Rock.
For Nodaway Valley, the 2022 season marks the first time in six years they enter the year with the same coach they had the year before. The Wolverines are also coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in over a decade.
"I've been ready for the season to start since December," Comly said. "Doing the little things and finding where the pieces fall is our thing this year. We're excited to see where our pieces fit. It could make for a decent year."
Nodaway Valley went 4-5 last year, a far cry from their combined 2-25 record in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
"It's nice compared to when I got here as an assistant," Comly said. "Now the standard is we're expected to get four wins and be in playoff contention. It's nice to have the expectations rising."
The expectations are the same this year, even if they have question marks.
The Wolverines graduated multi-year starting quarterback Nathan Russell, standout wide receiver Caelen DeVault and Adam Ayase, last year's starting linebacker.
Russell, DeVault and Ayase left the Nodaway Valley program in a better spot than when they entered. Now it's a new era's turn in Greenfield.
Junior Dax Kintigh is the new signal-caller for the Wolverines. Kintigh threw three passes as a freshman but none last year. Coach Comly liked what he saw from Kintigh in their scrimmage against Southwest Valley.
"He looked well," Comly said. "He sat back and waited his turn. Now it's time to shine. He looks comfortable. I know he had a lot of nerves, but he's totally capable of being the leader."
Senior Boston DeVault is the top returning receiver after catching 35 balls for 334 yards and four scores. Tyson Ross had 26 snags for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and Blake Lund caught 15 passes.
The passing game has been the Wolverines' forte, but they'd like to develop more of a rushing attack. Nodaway Valley rushed for only 127 yards on 169 carries last year.
"I've decided we're going to get more of a run game," Comly said. "You have to have one. I feel we'll be more balanced. We're known for throwing the ball, so we'll still be pass-heavy, but our run game should improve."
Boston DeVault (44.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Avery Phillippi (42.5 tackles, 20 TFL), Lund (22.5 tackles), Kintigh (21 tackles), Ross (11 tackles) and Jackson Kerr (10.5 tackles) return to the defense.
"We'll keep our same principles," Comly said. "We're going to run to the ball, be gap sound and get after it. We need to fly to the ball. That's the expectation."
Friday's contest between Nodaway Valley and Mount Ayr is the 24th since Bridgewater-Fontanelle joined with Greenfield. Mount Ayr has a 17-6 lead in the series and had won the previous 10 meetings before Nodaway Valley's 20-16 win last year.
"The rivalry aspect always gives an extra flare to it," Comly said. "But it's a friendly rivalry. Our guys want to be their guys, and they want to beat us."
Friday's winner takes the coveted "Rock" home with them. Nodaway Valley waited a long time to get that trophy, so they hope it stays a while.
"This is the first time we've ever taken the trophy down to Mount Ayr," Comly said. "But the intention is to bring it back with us."
Whether or not Nodaway Valley takes the trophy back up Highway 25 depends on their ability to stop quarterback Jaixen Frost.
Frost tossed for 1,181 yards and 17 touchdowns last year while also rushing for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"He's a matchup nightmare," Comly said about Frost. "He's a heckuva athlete. He's given us fits, but we have to keep him contained. He can't win the game by himself. We have to do our job, but we'll account for him. If we let him, he'll take the game away from us."
Bret Ruggles has reports from Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage. Tune into KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 on Friday night for the Barrett Auto Center Preview Show, Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show and Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show from 6:15 until midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Comly below.