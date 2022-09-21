(Greenfield) -- The 2022 season has represented a complete whirlwind for Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg football. The Wolverines (0-4 overall, 0-1 1A District 7) hope this is the week they return to normalcy after anything but that in the previous three weeks.
Head football coach Seth Comly was placed on administrative leave on the Friday of the Shenandoah game in week two. From then on, the coaching staff remained murky from day to day. However, Comly was eventually reinstated by the Nodaway Valley School Board last week prior to their district opener with Interstate 35.
“It’s never something you want to go through,” Coach Comly told KMA Sports. “I tell the guys it is what it is. We’ve kind of put it behind us, and we are moving forward and trying to get back to where we were.”
After Comly was abruptly relieved of his duties, many of his players rallied behind him and hoped for the eventual result.
“They did an awesome job of backing and supporting me,” Comly said. “They truly embodied what it means to be part of our football family. It was the most injustice to them. They didn’t know who their coach was. It was the first time in five or six years the head coach comes back and a week into the season they’re telling them they have a new coach again.”
Following his reinstatement, Comly only had one practice with his team before their loss to I-35. Regardless, the Nodaway Valley/O-M head man says it meant everything to be back on the sideline and with his team this past Friday.
“It was amazing,” he said. “A colleague of mine told me one time if you can imagine yourself happy not doing it you should have never done it to begin with. It re-lit my fire and that hunger of being out there. It’s not like it had gone anywhere, but it made you appreciate getting to do that again.”
Last week – and the several before it – could hardly be described as routine. Now, as the Wolverines prepare for a road contest at ACGC (3-1, 1-0), Coach Comly is excited to get back into the swing of things without uncertainty surrounding his team.
“I think it will do us wonders,” Comly said. “We knew last week we were going to have to go with what we had. We weren’t going to change anything. That wouldn’t have been very beneficial, but being able to have a full week, the guys are as confident as I am that we are going to get back to where we were. We prepped (Shenandoah week), and they got to go out there and play after that week of prep. The plan this week is that we’re going to get through prep, and I’ll get to coach this time.”
As for ACGC, Coach Comly is well aware of their exploits on the ground. The Chargers have thrown just nine passes and completed just one while averaging 5.5 yards per carry and totaling 1,199 yards in four games.
“They’re going to play smash mouth, hard-nosed football,” Comly said. “They’re very well-coached, they’ve had success and they’ve got a good thing going on up there. They’re definitely a force around here. They’re one of the top dogs up there, and they’re a solid program. They’re always going to be tough. Their style of play is different. It gives us something different to prepare for. A different style of ballgame.”
Comly says the best way to combat what ACGC brings to the table is to try to match their physicality and aggressiveness.
“We’ve got to get back to playing our ball and being aggressive,” he said. “They’re going to be an aggressive offensive team, just like they are on defense. We’ve got to get our offense shored up and find our identity. We’ve had a hard time finding that, but hopefully this week we can get that going and get back to where we were building to. We’ll be ready to play a physical game.”
KMA Sports has all of the Week 5 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1